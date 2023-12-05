John Kerry: Former Secretary of State Accused of Farting During Climate Speech in Dubai as Social Media Jokes about His Emissions [WATCH]

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate John Kerry is being accused of breaking wind during one of his impassioned speeches on climate change in Dubai. These accusations come as Kerry traveled to the Emirate using a jet known for its higher fuel consumption.

Kerry, 79, was speaking alongside Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, and Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency. He told the audience that "the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same" bringing up a study that states coal "doubles the numbers of deaths" compared to other types of pollution, when he delivered what sounded like a fart.

No Control Over His Emissions

"There shouldn't be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world," Kerry began before launching into an anti-coal diatribe.

"I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis..."

Despite the applause from the audience that may have muted the sound, the fart noise was reportedly picked up by the microphones and clearly heard during the broadcast.

John Kerry delivered his remarks in his capacity as the Biden administration's climate envoy during the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Following the audible sound, Anderson, who was seated next to Kerry, was seen covering her mouth with her hand.

Far right activist Laura Loomer joked on X: "The woman next to him looks like she want to choke on his toxic gas emissions."

Larry O'Connor, a right-wing radio host affiliated with Townhall Media, expressed his outrage over John Kerry's apparent fart in an interview with the New York Post.

"The biggest problem is, during this entire exchange, representing us, The United States of America, he ripped a fart out.

"He let loose with flatulence on an international stage. He should lose his job immediately. John Kerry farted," O' Connor said.

Laughter and Outrage

Kerry announced that the U.S. is joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance, signaling the commitment to refrain from constructing new coal plants and gradually phasing out existing ones. This aligns with other regulatory actions by the Biden administration and international commitments aimed at eliminating coal usage by 2035.

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. climate envoy Kerry joined French President Emmanuel Macron to advocate for the development of nuclear energy, known for its absence of greenhouse gas emissions, despite posing challenges related to security and waste.

While in Dubai, Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, to address the coal issue, considering that both the U.S. and China are major contributors to global coal emissions.

Kerry has faced criticism for his frequent use of airplanes, a mode of transportation deemed environmentally unfriendly, especially considering his role in advocating against the perils of climate change.

Ernst, R-Iowa, said Kerry's trips violate 'all kinds of fossil fuel, flames and emissions' standards that he criticizes everybody else for.

"So I think that the climate czar needs to stay home focus on his green energy policy.

"So instead of demonizing fossil fuels, let's focus more on pushing back against China," which is a huge threat to the U.S., Ernst continued.