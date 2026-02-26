Who Is María Julissa? OnlyFans Model Denies She's El Mencho's Girlfriend Who Helped Cops Track Him Down after Viral AI Photo Showed Them Together

A popular Mexican OnlyFans and Instagram model has denied claims that she was the girlfriend who accidentally helped authorities track down Mexico's most infamous cartel leader, after online rumors — fueled by a viral AI-generated image — spread rapidly across Spanish-language social media.

María Julissa suddenly became the focus of intense online speculation after being labeled as the alleged lover of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho" after authorities said they tracked down one of his girlfriends, which led them to his resort. "I want to make it absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with that situation," Julissa, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, wrote on social media.

Claiming Innocence

Why Julissa was dragged into the controversy remains a mystery, as Mexican authorities have never revealed the identity of the woman who reportedly visited Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes at his heavily guarded compound in rural Tapalpa.

Even with no official confirmation or evidence, social media has been flooded with unfounded posts falsely claiming that Julissa was one of the cartel boss' girlfriends, allowing speculation and misinformation to spread unchecked.

"The information going around is false and lacks foundation," Julissa said.

"I ask that you all not fall for fake news and always look to reliable sources and officials."

Julissa spoke out after Mexico's Defense Secretary, Ricardo Trevilla, said on Monday that authorities were able to track down the notoriously elusive Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes by following the trail of one of his romantic partners.

Nothing to Do with Her

Intelligence officers first identified a man connected to the woman and then traced her movements, according to Trevilla. Investigators determined she had been taken to Tapalpa, a quiet mountain retreat in Jalisco, where Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and his men were hiding.

Although the woman eventually left the resort, El Mencho and his men stayed behind, remaining barricaded inside the compound.

At that point, the Mexican military moved in, deploying special forces. Gunfire erupted as El Mencho's group resisted, and he and several others were killed during the violent clash that followed.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes had previously been married to Rosalinda González Valencia, but the couple separated in 2018. González Valencia was released from prison last year after serving a two-year sentence tied to a money-laundering conviction.

In the wake of Oseguera's death, violence reportedly surged across Jalisco and several other parts of the country. The fallout was deadly, with more than 70 people killed, among them at least 25 members of Mexico's National Guard of Mexico.