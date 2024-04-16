Who Is Margo Martin? Trump's Glamorous Deputy Communications Chief and Melania Lookalike Makes Stunning Appearance at NYC Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump made quite the entrance on the first day of his hush money criminal trial, but he found himself sharing the spotlight with another notable attendee -- his deputy communications chief, Margo Martin, who added a touch of glamour to the proceedings. Margo stole the show as she left everyone stunned with her looks.

Margo, 28, shares a striking resemblance to the former President's wife, Melania Trump, as she exuded confidence while entering the courtroom alongside Trump. She chose a chic black pantsuit and left her long ombre locks cascading in beach-like waves around her face. Needless to say, the men inside the courtroom swooned over the gorgeous lady.

Stealing the Show

The communications expert maintained a composed demeanor as she entered the courtroom, watching as over 50 of the 96 potential jurors were dismissed after acknowledging their inability to remain impartial in the case. This trial is significant as it marks the first time a former President has faced criminal charges.

Margo filmed the former president leaving Trump Tower for "day 1 of the Biden Trial," posting the video on her Instagram story.

Later, she was spotted sitting in the back row alongside Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, as jury selection commenced in the trial concerning hush money allegedly paid by the former president to former porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.

The communications specialist was photographed wearing a black pantsuit adorned with gold buttons inside the courthouse.

Trump faces trial on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal the six-figure dollar amounts he purportedly paid to the two women, allegedly in exchange for their silence regarding their reported affairs with him.

However, while Margo attracted attention in the courtroom, she has already become a star in her own right, amassing tens of thousands of followers online for showing the numerous luxurious perks associated with working alongside a prominent political figure.

Her came under the spotlight last year when a reporter mistakenly identified her as Melania, 53, upon her arrival at the United States Courthouse in Miami for Trump's arraignment in a separate case.

Trump's Confidante

Margo, who grew up in Oklahoma, has remained loyal to Trump throughout his numerous scandals, standing by his side while other press officers departed. She is among the few Trump staffers who chose to stay on even after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Margo had previously worked as a press assistant to Trump during his tenure in the White House. More recently, she served as the deputy director of communications for his Save America PAC in preparation for the 2024 campaign season.

Reflecting on her time in the White House, Margo described it as an experience that "gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness," in a farewell post alongside a photo of her and Trump walking on the grounds.

Martin now holds the title of deputy director of communications for the Republican presidential candidate. She is frequently photographed alongside him at campaign events and gatherings.

She has also been documenting her experiences on the campaign trail on Instagram, where she has garnered nearly 30,000 followers. Her posts showcase the luxurious aspects of her work life, offering glimpses into her experiences.

Martin often posts from Trump's private jet as they travel to various events, such as Sneaker Con, and shares clips from sporting events like UFC matches or visits to the Iowa State Fair.

However, she also provides glimpses into her personal life, sharing moments with friends, vacations and visits with her sister, a morning anchor at NewsNation.