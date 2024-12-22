Who Is Lt. Quathisha Epps? NYPD Officer at Center of Explosive Abuse Allegations Against Top Cop

In a shocking claim, NYPD Lieutenant Quathisha Epps has accused Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey of using his position to sexually exploit her. According to Epps, Maddrey preyed on her financial struggles and personal vulnerabilities. The allegations are detailed in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint filed recently.

Epps, 51, said the harassment began in June 2023 after Maddrey became the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD. She revealed that she was facing foreclosure and confided in Maddrey about her financial troubles. She claims he offered her opportunities for overtime but demanded sexual favors in return.

"He wanted anal, vaginal, and oral sex," Epps stated. She alleged Maddrey repeatedly pressured her to perform sexual acts in his office. "He bent me over a couch in his office," she recounted, tearfully. "I begged him to stop, but he didn't listen."

Epps also accused Maddrey of exploiting her traumatic past as an incest survivor. "He's a predator," she said. "He claimed he was helping me save my home, but he was just using me."

The complaint alleges Maddrey sent inappropriate messages, including using slang for sexual acts, and coerced Epps into personal tasks. She claims he forced her to pay for a vacation for him and his wife and pressured her to hand over a family-owned apartment.

Epps alleges the abuse happened over 18 months, during which she earned headlines as the NYPD's top earner due to overtime. She claims Maddrey used this overtime as leverage for his demands. "He'd say, 'You're like my sister,' but his actions were far from familial," she stated.

Maddrey denies all accusations. His attorney, Lambros Lambrou, dismissed the claims as meritless, suggesting they were retaliation for an ongoing investigation into Epps' overtime practices. "She's trying to bring others down to distract from her misconduct," Lambrou said.

The allegations extend beyond Epps' personal experiences. She claims Maddrey asked her to keep his extramarital affairs secret and perform tasks involving other female officers. The complaint also alleges that Maddrey had a jar of lubricant in his office, which he used during one of the incidents.

Epps, a mother of three, said fear kept her silent for so long. "Who would believe me?" she asked. She finally filed for retirement this week, claiming Maddrey coerced her into one last sexual act before she could leave.

Maddrey resigned amid the scandal, but the fallout continues. Epps is now under investigation by the department for alleged misconduct. Despite the backlash, she remains determined to hold Maddrey accountable.

The EEOC filing is a precursor to a lawsuit, marking the latest chapter in a deeply disturbing case that has rocked the NYPD.