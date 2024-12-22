Manhattan DA's Office Investigating Sexual Favors for Overtime Allegations Against Ex-Top NYPD Uniformed Cop Jeffrey Maddrey

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is investigating allegations against the NYPD's highest-ranking uniformed officer involving an overtime-for-sex scheme, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. The inquiry into the former Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, began following a report by New York Post detailing shocking accusations from a subordinate.

She claimed that Maddrey engaged in sexual relations with her in exchange for massive amounts of overtime. Lt. Quathisha Epps told the outlet that Maddrey had "taken advantage of her" and had even went as far as demanding sex inside the NYPD headquarters. Maddrey resigned from his role as Chief of Department on Friday after a female NYPD lieutenant leveled accusations against him.

Probed for Demanding Sexual Favors

"These are extremely serious and disturbing claims that allegedly occurred at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan," the spokesman for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "We are investigating."

In an interview with the outlet, Epps said that Maddrey had sex with her in his office on the 13th floor of One Police Plaza. According to Epps, Maddrey approached her with these advances after she confided in him about her financial struggles, she said while holding back tears.

"He wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex. He was always asking me to kiss his penis," she told the outlet.

Maddrey, who has denied the allegations, immediately resigned on Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams described the claims as "extremely concerning and alarming," while the NYPD announced plans to conduct its own investigation into the matter.

Epps recently gained attention for becoming the NYPD's highest-paid employee despite holding an administrative role in Maddrey's office. Payroll records reveal she earned over $400,000 last year, with around $200,000 coming from overtime.

Costly Reward

Epps and her attorney, Eric Sanders, announced their plans to file a notice of claim with the city comptroller to formally document her allegations. She had worked closely with Maddrey as she moved up the ranks in the force, from Chief of Housing to Chief of Patrol.

According to Epps, his inappropriate sexual demands began in June 2023, shortly after he assumed the role of Chief of Department. Maddrey's lawyer has denied all accusations.

Epps alleges that the married officer first made sexual advances toward her in his office at One Police Plaza, the NYPD headquarters. She described Maddrey sitting at his desk with his pants unzipped, wearing an undershirt, and rubbing his chest while making his proposition.

"He said he dreamed about f****** me in my a**. I said 'but Chief, you're the Chief of Department," she told the outlet.

"He rubbed his chest, his work pants were open. He was like 'I'm still a n***** and you look good."

Epps further claimed that she was asked to step into the back room of Maddrey's office, which has a couch and a bathroom. She told the outlet, "He bent me over the arm of the couch and when I tried to back away but he was telling me 'just let me put it in a little bit.'"

Epps alleged that she and Maddrey had sex on ten occasions following their initial encounter. She said that Maddrey began approving massive overtime for her a few years later. She also claimed that he assigned her tasks unrelated to police work, including assisting his "girlfriend," another officer, at his instruction.

On Monday, reports revealed that Epps had earned over $400,000 during the fiscal year 2024, which included $204,000 in overtime for a total of 1,626 hours worked that year.

She filed for retirement after the staggering earnings were exposed but was subsequently suspended on Wednesday.