Who Is Lindsey Mossler? Mark Sanchez Thanks Glamorous Trauma Surgeon for Saving His Life as He Breaks His Silence on Stabbing

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez told reporters that he is "grateful" to the doctor who "saved my life," as he was released from the hospital and booked on assault charges in Indianapolis on Sunday. He also said he is still recovering and thanked one person in particular for saving his life after the brutal brawl with a truck driver.

Sanchez spoke to the public for the first time after being booked into Marion County Jail, but he did not comment on the case in which he was stabbed and later charged with felony assault and three misdemeanors following a confrontation last weekend outside a bar with an elderly truck driver.

Special Thanks

"Right now, I'm just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told local TV reporter Max Lewis of Fox59 News and CBS 4 Indy, as seen in a video shared on X. "I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital...and I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I'm grateful for that."

The 38-year-old Sanchez, with his right arm in a sling, said he is "recovering slowly" and admitted "it's a long process," but he declined to answer any more questions about the October 4 incident before getting into the back of a waiting pickup truck.

The former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst faces up to six years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 for assaulting 69-year-old delivery driver Perry Tole, who says he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense.

Earlier this week, prosecutors upgraded the charges against Sanchez to include a felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury, in addition to the original misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, battery resulting in bodily injury, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Sanchez, who played for the Jets from 2009 to 2013, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted a $300 cash bond after his mugshot was taken. He is scheduled to return to court in early November.

Baby Mama Takes a Dig

Meanwhile, Bobby T, 46, who shares a son, Daniel, with Sanchez, spoke out on social media about the incident, saying she wasn't surprised to hear that the former quarterback had been involved in a violent altercation.

The model, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, shared that her primary concern in the week following the incident has been protecting her eight-year-old son from the fallout surrounding his father.

"Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed," she wrote on Instagram. "I have always been concerned for his safety and what he's exposed to. Sadly, none of this surprises me."

Bobby explained that she first learned about the shocking events through a news alert while she was with her son and emphasized that she had no further information beyond what was publicly reported.

"My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives," she continued.

"I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story.

"At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."