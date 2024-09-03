Who Is Linda Sun? NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Glamorous Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Her Husband Arrested by FBI from Their $3.5M Home

A former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband were arrested on Tuesday morning after the FBI raided their Long Island home. Linda Sun and her husband Christopher Hu were arrested on Long Island, the FBI said. Federal officials searched the couple's $3.5 million, five-bedroom mansion earlier in July.

The charges are currently sealed, and Sun and Hu are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement sources say that the couple's arrest is linked to a massive corruption investigation unrelated to Sun's role with the governor. Sun was fired from her job at the state Department of Labor earlier this year after "evidence of misconduct" was uncovered.

Arrested on Charges of Corruption

The couple bought their home in a gated community called Stone Hill in 2021. Earlier this year, they transferred ownership of the property into a trust, according to records.

Sun has spent 15 years in various government positions throughout New York State, including roles in both the Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo administrations, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile.

In her role as a Hochul aide, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to her profile.

After 15 months in her executive chamber position, Sun, who graduated from Barnard College and Columbia University, transitioned to a role with the New York State Department of Labor in 2022.

A source familiar with the circumstances of her departure told the Associated Press that Sun was fired after evidence of misconduct was discovered.

Proof of Misconduct

According to the source, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to their lack of authorization to publicly address personnel issues, the matter was referred to law enforcement at that time.

The source did not provide specifics about the nature of the alleged misconduct.

Following her departure from state government, Sun took on the role of campaign manager for Democrat Austin Cheng in his unsuccessful bid for Congress on Long Island.

Her husband, on the other hand, operates a liquor store in Flushing, Queens. It is not clear if the raid on Sun's home was related to her job or her husband's business.

Over the past decade, he has also established several businesses, including one named Medical Supplies USA LLC, which he founded at the start of the Covid pandemic.