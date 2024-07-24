Idaho Woman Kills Estranged Husband Who Tried to Rekindle Romance, Then Posts Message Grieving His Death on Facebook

An Idaho woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband. Melissa Calumpit, 35, was charged Friday, July 19, with first-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after the death of her estranged husband Travis Haywood Calumpit.

The suspect's mother, Rosalie Lynn Morris, 59, was also charged with aiding and abetting in first-degree murder, and aiding and abetting in the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.



Travis was Found Dead of Fatal Gunshot Wound to the Chest, Told His Stepfather He was Going to Reconcile Relationship with Melissa

According to a probable cause affidavit, Travis, 37, was found "face down, feet toward the river, with blood near his left side" by two campers around 9 p.m. on July 12, at Martin Landing, a camping and recreation area near Parma. He had been fatally shot in the chest. Deputies found a wallet, car keys and a pocketknife under a ball cap nearby.

Earlier that day, Travis allegedly told his stepfather he was meeting up with Calumpit "in the hopes that they would reconcile their relationship and go camping together," per the affidavit. Another witness told police that she heard Travis talking with the woman on the phone around 5 p.m. and heard the woman say to Travis, "Just be there. Don't be late. It's all or nothing."

Melissa Told Cops Travis was Physically Abusive Towards Their Children, Made Several 'Inconsistent' Statements

In an interview with police, Melissa said she had been married to Travis from 2010 to 2018 and they had two children. They remarried in 2020. Melissa alleged she moved out of the home "due to Travis being physically abusive to the children" and planned to meet him on July 12 "to inform him of her intent to divorce him," according to the affidavit.

"Melissa made several statements during the investigation that were both incriminating, inconsistent with the evidence, and led investigators to believe she had intimate knowledge of details of the homicide that were not known to the public," the affidavit states.

Melissa Told Travis to Come Alone, Not to Tell Anyone About Their Meeting

According to the affidavit, Melissa admitted to driving to the campground with her mother "and told Travis to meet her and told him to come alone and not to mention their meeting to anyone else." Morris allegedly told investigators she "hid in the campground bathroom while Melissa walked down to the secluded camp site with Travis," per the affidavit.

Melissa's story allegedly "changed several times," per the affidavit. "She ultimately said she had the .380 pistol in her pocket, hit Travis in the head with a rock, and shot him when he charged her. In one version of events Melissa stated Travis took her gun and racked a round into the chamber. She did not make any statements that indicated that Travis threatened her with a gun."

"Melissa said after she shot Travis, he asked her 'Why?' and she said, 'I'm sorry. I love you.' Then she ran away," according to the affidavit. According to Morris' affidavit, "Rosalie said Melissa told her Travis lunged at her and she shot him one time in the chest."

According to police, Melissa and her mother then allegedly drove to a reservoir where they tossed the gun and Travis' cell phone. They are both being held on $2 million bond, Idaho News reported.

Melissa Posted Message About Losing 'Love of My Life' After the Murder on Facebook

Days after killing Travis, Melissa took to Facebook to grieve over her husband's death. "So I lost the love of my life this last weekend and I don't know what to do yes we for separated yes I was going to file for divorce but he was the love of my life I will always love him," she wrote.

"I just can't be with him I miss him so much I miss knowing that he's still out there my kids and I are all very devastated about the loss but we are leaning on my family and loved ones in our time of grief from this I love you and I will miss you forever," the post read.