Who Is Linda Sun? FBI Raids $3,5 Million Long Island Home of Glamorous Former Aide of Kathy Hochul

The FBI reportedly raided a $3.5 million Long Island home belonging to a former aide of Gov. Kathy Hochul early on Tuesday. The FBI conducted an early morning search at the five-bedroom home of Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Kathy Hochul, located in a gated community in Manhasset, as reported by the New York Times.

The exact reason for the raid was not immediately clear. According to sources, neither Sun, 40, nor her husband, Chris Hu, 41, have been charged with any offenses, and no arrests were made during the raid, according to the outlet.

Early Morning Raid at Home of Hochul's Ex-Aide

Sources also revealed that the search warrant was issued by the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn. According to property records, the couple owned the large home that was raided until they transferred it into a trust in March.

Sun has spent 15 years in various government positions throughout New York State, including roles in both the Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo administrations, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile.

In her role as a Hochul aide, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to her profile.

After 15 months in her executive chamber position, Sun, who graduated from Barnard College and Columbia University, transitioned to a role with the New York State Department of Labor in 2022.

Everything Unclear

Her husband, on the other hand, operates a liquor store in Flushing, Queens. It is not clear if the raid on Sun's home was related to her job or her husband's business.

Over the past decade, he has also established several businesses, including one named Medical Supplies USA LLC, which he founded at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Attempts to contact both Sun and Hu were not immediately successful.