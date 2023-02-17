Average Penis Length Has Grown 30% in Three Decades, Raising Concerns Among Doctors about Declining Fertility

The human penis is growing. And it is growing at a fast rate. According to a recent study, the average penis length has increased over the past 30 years, but specialists caution that this may not be the ideal situation that every man has dreamed of.

It turns out that size does matter. However, experts worry that unhealthy habits, such as bingeing on junk food or spending most of your time inactive, or even pollution, are to blame for the phallic inflation. The length of the erect penis has increased by 24 percent over the past 30 years, according to studies of men from all around the world.

Size Does Matter

Although it seems like excellent news, some male fertility specialists are concerned. "Any overall change in development is concerning, because our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology," Dr. Michael Eisenberg, the study's author, told Stanford Medicine's blog Scope.

"If we're seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies."

Published in the Global Journal of Men's Health, the Stanford University study, which examined data from 75 studies involving more than 55,000 men between 1992 and 2021, focused on the length of an erect penis.

Researchers found that over almost three decades, the average size of a penis increased by a startling 24 percent. "Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches, over the past 29 years," Eisenberg said.

Experts find it difficult to accept the findings of this research, even though more studies are required to verify them and, if confirmed, "determine the cause" of the alterations.

Eisenberg expected to see a decrease in length but found the opposite. "Given the trends we'd seen in other measures of men's reproductive health, we thought there could be a decline in penile length due to the same environmental exposures," he said.

"What we found was quite different from trends in other areas of male fertility and health," he said.

Cause of Concern

According to separate research, both testosterone levels and sperm counts are decreasing. Eisenberg said that penile length may not directly affect fertility, but anything that affects the reproductive system is vital to human survival and "something we should pay attention to and try to understand why," Eisenberg added.

"The million-dollar question is why this would occur," Eisenberg said.

He went on to say that one of the many variables contributing to the rapid growth could be chemical exposure from pesticides or hygiene products. These substances can interfere with the endocrine system, which controls hormones.

This study may refute previous studies that suggested pollution is shrinking the penis.

American men's penises are only ranked 59th in the world, and other studies have connected size to a variety of negative social and health effects. According to one study, men with longer members are more likely to spend a lot of money on sports cars, while another revealed that the greater the dong, the bigger the personality.

A 2018 study from the University of Colorado under the guidance of Dr. Austen Slade claimed that males with more physical prowess were less likely to experience reproductive problems.

Yet, in-depth analyses of penis size have come under fire for exploiting male fears, particularly those related to infertility.

"We give men such a bad press all the time and the one thing that scares them is that size matters. To now to say they have a smaller chance of becoming a father is not a good message," said Sheena Lewis from Queen's University Belfast, adding that telling people they have a lower chance of becoming fathers was not a helpful message.