Who Is Lia Anthony? Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony's Smoking Hot Sister Steals the Shows During Tampa Bay Match

Baseball's No.1 prospect Roman Anthony celebrated his first-ever hit for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. However, it was his sister in the crowd who grabbed more eyeballs. Anthony was finally called up to the big leagues this week and made a strong impression in Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay, doubling in two runs for his team at Fenway Park.

While the game aired live on NESN, many Red Sox fans appeared to be just as curious about Anthony's family—especially his sister—as they were about seeing their rising star perform. In the top of the second inning, the camera zoomed in on Anthony's 22-year-old sister, Lia Anthony.

Smoking Hot Sister

Lia was sitting in the crowd when the camera panned at her and, as expected, social media quickly lit up with excitement. "I'd like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony's sister to Boston!" one wrote on X, and others quickly followed.

"Lord have mercy," another obsessed fan added, while a third wrote: "What's her @? Asking for a friend..."

Lia was at the game alongside her father Chris, mother Lori, and brother Anthony Anthony. The family even took a photo with iconic Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Lia, who is 22 years old, recently completed her degree in Human Development and Family Sciences from Florida State University.

As of Tuesday night, she had a little over 5,000 Instagram followers—a number likely to rise significantly after her unexpected spotlight on national television.

Her recent posts highlight several holidays, including a getaway to Aruba with friends.

Stealing the Limelight

At the end of April, Lia took a trip to Nashville shortly after celebrating her graduation from Florida State University. Reflecting on her college years, she wrote, "Thank you Florida State for the best four years of my life."

Meanwhile, her brother Roman is just beginning what could be a remarkable journey in Major League Baseball.

Touted as the top prospect in the sport, fans had been eagerly waiting for him to move up from Triple-A. He finally got the call on Monday and made his MLB debut that same day.

Although he didn't record a hit in his first game, he delivered a double on Tuesday—his first big-league hit. Roman is expected to return to center field for the final game in the series against the Rays.