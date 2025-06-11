San Antonio Woman Arrested for Drugging, Then Raping a 16-Year-Old Boy Saying She 'Wanted to Do This for a Long Time'

A woman has been arrested after police say she gave a 16-year-old boy drugs and had sex with him.

On May 16 around 4 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault of a child.

The boy, 16, said that he and his sister spent the night at 33-year-old Marlayna Rump's home in March, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rump Gave the Teen Xanax Pills, Then Started Touching Him Inappropriately

The boy said he and his sister were lying on the bed, his sister being asleep at the time. That's when Rump allegedly gave him two pills that she claimed was "ecstasy." According to the affidavit, they were actually Xanax pills.

Rump was wearing a robe and allegedly showed the boy her breast, then began touching him inappropriately while they were watching a show.

They then went to another room. On the way there, the boy said he started to feel dizzy.

Rump Pushed the Teen on the Bed and Engaged in Sexual Intercourse with Him

Rump then pushed them on the bed and took off his clothes. She then allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boy, stating that she "wanted to do this for a long time."

She then told the boy that if he told anyone what happened she was going to say he raped her.The boy told police that he didn't say anything to anyone until another adult found out Rump had sex with him after Rump confessed to it at a beach, according to the affidavit.

Rump reportedly said that she did "something bad that could land her in jail." She then said she had sex with the boy and to "please not say anything." She was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.