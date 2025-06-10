Austria School Shooting: 10 Dead and Dozens Injured after 'Bullied Student' Opens Fire Inside Classrooms Before Taking His Own Life in Toilet

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a former student opened fire on an Austrian school in what has been described as one of the worst mass murders in the country's history. Special forces police arrived at Graz's BORG Dreierschuetzengasse High School just before 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, following reports of gunshots.

The suspect, who opened fire on two classrooms and shot in circles before killing himself in the restroom, is also among the dead. The shooter was a 22-year-old former student who had been a victim of bullying at the school, according to local media reports. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Horror Inside School

Chilling videos that have emerged online show bodies lined up on stretchers, while others show the sound of gunshots reverberating over the campus. Students can also be seen fleeing the school as heavily armed police officers search the hallways.

Students can be seen fleeing in panic as special forces comb the halls. Graz Mayor Elkhe Khar confirmed that several students and at least one adult were among those killed.

At least 28 people were injured in the attack, with four in critical condition.

Police confirmed that there was no more threat and that the school had been secured. Around 158 paramedics, 31 crisis intervention personnel, and 65 emergency vehicles were present at the scene today.

Parents have been reunited with their children who were able to flee the violent outburst.

A disaster notice has been issued for nearby hospitals, and those hurt are reportedly being treated in the Helmut List hall, an event space near the school.

Following the shooting, two hospital units are overcrowded, according to news outlet Krone.

Police used their specialized Cobra tactical squad, which deals with hostage situations and attacks, to evacuate the building.

Motive Behind Shooting Still Unclear

Other videos posted on social media show police and paramedics arriving at the scene, and another one shows a helicopter hovering over the area. After hearing gunshots, a teacher at the school told Newspaper Krone that she was barricaded inside a classroom full of students.

Austria's government also canceled Chancellor Christian Stocker's scheduled appointments for the day in response to the attack.

Commenting on the tragedy, he said: "The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country. This incomprehensible act suddenly tore young people from the lives they still had ahead of them."

"What happened today affects us all – as people, as parents, as a society.

"A school is a place of trust, security, and hope."

Mayor Kahr called the incident "a terrible tragedy." "All emergency organizations are acting with caution.

"Some of the children and teachers have since been taken to the Helmut List Hall in Graz. Family reunifications are taking place in the ASKÖ Hall. Crisis intervention team members are on duty," she added.