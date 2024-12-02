Who Is Leanna Lenee? Travis Hunter and Glamorous Fiancee Go Viral after Heated Exchange Following Colorado Buffaloes's Thumping Win [WATCH]

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter had a memorable Friday, leading his team to a thumping 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys with three touchdowns and 10 receptions for 116 yards. His performance further solidified his status as a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

However, his celebration was marred by what appeared to be a heated exchange with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, captured on camera after the game. The reason behind the argument is unclear, but the footage showed the 21-year-old wide receiver and his fiancée involved in a tense exchange as he made his way back toward the field. Although the couple later patched up Leanna has since gone viral.

Fight With Glam Girlfriend

At one point, Hunter appeared to lean in for a kiss, but Lenee turned her head away, rejecting the gesture. The moment immediately caught the attention of social media, with the College Transfer Portal account sharing the clip on X, captioning it: "Travis Hunter's girlfriend was NOT happy with him after the game."

However, if there was any tension between Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna, it was addressed shortly after the game, as Hunter took to social media to share a couple of meaningful posts. On his Instagram story, Hunter uploaded a short video clip where he kissed Lenee, then turned to the camera with a smile and said, "I got lucky."

He also posted a series of photos of himself and Lenee, 23, on his Instagram feed, accompanied by the caption "Queen" and set to the song My Girl by Mindless Behavior.

The couple announced their engagement in February, solidifying their relationship earlier this year.

Friday's game might also mark one of Hunter's final appearances for Colorado.

Gearing up for New Beginnings

Hunter is widely expected to announce the NFL Draft next year, with his current team's chances of making the playoffs looking slim.

In Friday's win, Hunter delivered another standout performance, marking his seventh game of the season with over 100 receiving yards. He wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns.

What sets Hunter apart is his versatility, as he also plays cornerback on defense. This season, he recorded four interceptions and 11 pass breakups, with his final interception coming in the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for December 14 in New York, and Hunter is expected to attend the prestigious event, accompanied by his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.