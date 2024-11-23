Oklahoma Dental Assistant Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients While They were Unconscious, Filming the Assaults

A former dental assistant in Stillwater has been charged with sexually assaulting more than a dozen patients while they were unconscious.

On Friday, Nov. 22, officials with the Stillwater Police Department announced there were 15 additional victims, including children. The victims range from 15 to 23 years old at the time they were allegedly assaulted.

More than 16 Victims were Sexually Assaulted While They were Unconscious

As reported by local news outlet KOCO, Cody Stolfa, 36, a former employee at a Stillwater surgery center, is now charged with sexually assaulting 16 patients. According to court documents, one of the teenage patients came to the oral surgeon's office to get their wisdom teeth taken out and while they were unconscious, they were sexually assaulted.

The assaults happened between June and September 2021 while Stolfa was employed at Central Oklahoma Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, according to court documents. The alleged assaults weren't discovered until September when local FBI agents were sent a 2021 video from the dark web.

Stolfa Stored the Assault Videos in a Folder Titled 'Naughty' on His Email

According to new court documents, police searched Stolfa's email and found a folder titled "naughty." Inside were videos of the sexual assaults that allegedly happened at the surgery center.

According to the court documents, a 19-year-old was recovering from wisdom teeth removal and was fully unconscious when Stolfa assaulted him. Police said more videos and photographs of the sexual assaults have been discovered, leading to 15 additional victims being identified.

Stolfa has been charged with 10 counts of sexual batter, five counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of child exploitation, four counts of clandestine recording, two counts for sodomy of victims under 16 and one count of lewd acts to a child. He is currently in the Payne County jail.