Who Is Damian Williams? The U.S. Attorney Behind High-Profile Cases Like Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean Diddy Combs Resigns

Damian Williams Resigns as U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Monday, November 25, that he will step down from his role next month. His resignation clears the way for Donald Trump's nominee to take over the influential office.

Williams, appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, will officially leave his position on December 13, about a month before the president-elect's inauguration. In a statement, he described his departure as a bittersweet moment.

"Today is a bittersweet day for me," Williams said, according to the New York Post. "It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world. It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level — upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence."

Damian Williams' Legacy

During his tenure, Williams oversaw several high-profile cases that brought attention to his office. He prosecuted former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. His team also secured convictions against billionaire financiers, including Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang of Archegos Capital Management and Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

One of his most notable cases was the sex-trafficking charges against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Williams accused Combs of leading a criminal enterprise that allegedly forced victims into drug-fueled sex shows under threat.

Williams' departure comes as Donald Trump plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, to fill the role. Trump praised Clayton in a post on Truth Social, calling him a "highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant." Trump added, "Jay is going to be a strong fighter for the truth as we Make America Great Again."

Next Steps for the Office

Edward Y. Kim, Williams' deputy, will serve as acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement is confirmed by the Senate. The Southern District of New York is known for handling major financial crimes, political corruption cases, and other significant legal matters.

Williams leaves behind a strong legacy of high-profile prosecutions and an office regarded as one of the most independent and powerful in the country. His departure marks a new chapter as Trump's nominee prepares to take over one of the most scrutinized roles in the justice system.