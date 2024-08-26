Florida Firefighter Arrested for Forcing Minor to Engage in Sexual Activities with Wife While He Watched

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue lieutenant and his wife were arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old, authorities said.

The lieutenant, identified as 39-year-old Sascha Engel and his wife, 37-year-old Alyssa Engel – a former employee of the State's Attorney Office - are facing three counts each for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office reportedly began investigating the couple after learning of an incident that happened in March 2024 at their home. An investigation revealed the juvenile stayed at the couple's residence and Sascha allegedly forced the 16-year-old to engage in sexual acts with Alyssa while he watched, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was known to the couple before the incident, but it is unclear how they knew him or why he was staying at their home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the couple's actions "disgusting" and "deeply disappointing." "This egregious violation of innocence is disgraceful and goes against every value we stand for in this community," Chronister stated in the release.

Sascha Engle was placed on leave on May 24 when county officials learned of the investigation, spokesperson Hilary Zalla said. Following his arrest, he's been placed on leave without pay. The firefighter was hired in January 2004 before being prompted to fire medic in 2015 and lieutenant in 2020, Zalla said.

The case will be tried in Polk County due to Alyssa's previous affiliation with Hillsborough County as a former employee of the State Attorney's Office. The investigation is reportedly ongoing and HCSO said additional updates will be released through its public affairs division.

During their court appearance on Friday, the court set bond at $50,000 per charge, totaling $300,000 for both Sascha and Alyssa Engel.