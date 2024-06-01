Ezra Mansoor: Six-Week-Old Tennessee Boy Mauled to Death by Family's Pet Husky Dog While He Was Sleeping in His Crib

A 6-week-old baby sleeping in his crib was mauled to death by the family dog. Baby Ezra Mansoor died from his injuries on Thursday, six days after the seemingly tame husky attacked him in his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mark, 28 and Chloe Mansoor, 25 from Knoxville, Tennessee, welcomed their first child on April 14 and were excited to become parents.

They never imagined that the calm, well-behaved husky they had owned for the past eight years would attack their baby boy 'out of nowhere.' The devastated family said that the dog had been Mark's constant companion since he was a teenager and had never shown any signs of aggression.

Killed by His Own Husky

"Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I've ever done," the infant's grieving mother Chloe Mansoor told WVLT. Ezra had been in the hospital in critical condition for nearly a week before he died, according to his first-time parents.

His life-threatening injuries included a brain bleed and brain swelling. The "completely unprovoked" attack took the family by surprise.

In a photo with a beaming smile, he called the dog 'the light of my heart,' showing his deep affection for his beloved pet.

A relative wrote next to the photo shared online, "You all must come to visit!! Bring Leon and Mena, please." The couple have two dogs.

Mark and Chloe married in 2022 and celebrated their baby shower with family, where gifts were piled high in the living room next to large blocks spelling out 'baby.'

They posed next to a sign reading 'we can bearly wait to meet you,' with a picture of a teddy bear they had bought for Ezra.

Family Donates Organs

According to an online fundraiser, while little Ezra's life was tragically cut short, his parents Mark and Chloe have decided to donate his organs to help other babies in need. She cautioned other parents that "it could be any dog at any time. Completely unprovoked, no matter what the history is." Ezra's organs will be donated to help save other infants.

Working to save the lives of others has given them peace during the gut-wrenching grieving process.

"Really don't take anything for granted even if it's a moment you're annoyed in the moment or frustrated in. All of those little moments are still so amazing," Chloe Mansoor told the outlet.

"Pray for all the family really, everyone loved him so much. I know everyone's grieving right now, we're grieving right now, and it's going to be a lifelong process trying to work through this.

The dog is currently under a 10-day bite quarantine at Young-Williams Animal Center, as mandated by state law. Its fate beyond this period remains uncertain. The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating Ezra's death.