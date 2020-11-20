Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is said to considering a Senate race in her home state North Carolina in 2022, said a New York Times report. At least three colleagues of Trump are said to have spoken about the possibility.

Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina will be retiring at the end of the term and Lara is expected to run for the seat. However, the race is expected to be tight as Trump's margin of win in the state was considerably narrow this time. There is a chance that a Democrat might be chosen by the people of the state.

Lara Trump has the experience of working as a producer for Inside Edition, a TV news magazine. However, she quit her job in 2016 as she decided to actively work for the Donald Trump's election campaign.

Lara Trump and Women Empowerment

She is known for starting the "Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour" and also a web program Real News Update, where pro-Trump stories were promoted. Her views were seen in accordance with Trump's on various matters including immigrants.

She had openly criticized Germany's decision to accept refugees in 2019. She had termed it 'fall of Germany.' She is known to have worked with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Lomar. Lara also had raised her voice against voting by mail, this time. She had said that voting by mail was not a good system and claimed that it had never been tested.

The Republican supporters have lauded Lara's decision. Trump ally Kellyanne Conway said that Lara would "be formidable" if she ran. "She has the trifecta: she can raise money, raise awareness of key issues and raise attention to her race. Unlike many typical politicians, she connects with people and is a compelling messenger," Conway said speaking to Independent news website.

But netizens have expressed their doubts and some have even said that the Trump family must be kept away from the Capitol. Here is how Netizens reacted to the news.

Lara Trump Family

Lara Yunaska hails from Wilmington, North Carolina. She has a Bachelor degree in Arts from North Carolina State University. She also studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York.

She dated Eric Trump, third son of Donald Trump, for six years. The couple got married on Nov. 8, 2014 at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. She is a mother of two, son Luke born in 2017 and daughter Carolina Dorothy born in 2019.