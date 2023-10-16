Joe Jonas Halts Divorce Proceedings With Sophie Turner, Couple Reaches Custody Agreement

Pop singer Joe Jonas has made a surprising decision to halt his divorce proceedings in Miami just three days after he and Sophie Turner reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the custody of their children. This accord, as reported by Page Six, is a significant milestone in their ongoing legal journey.

In this past week, Joe and Sophie made a crucial decision regarding the shared custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. The couple has opted for a balanced approach, wherein both parents will have custody of the children for approximately two weeks at a time. This arrangement is set to continue until January 7, 2024, ensuring that the children get to spend Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother.

The very next day, Joe took to social media to convey his commitment to doing what's right, stating, "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing." This statement is indicative of their dedication to working out their differences amicably.

In a joint statement provided to People, the couple expressed their shared sentiment: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents." This cooperative stance demonstrates their commitment to prioritizing their children's well-being.

Sophie and Priyanka Chopra

Joe and Sophie, who were married for four years, originally filed for divorce in Miami, with Sophie learning about the news through the media, which left her in shock. It's worth noting that amidst the legal proceedings, fans observed that Sophie and Priyanka Chopra, married to Joe's brother Nick, unfollowed each other on social media. This change in their relationship dynamics is a stark contrast to the warm rapport they once shared.