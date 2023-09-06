Sophie Turner Seen Downing Booze at UK Bar Days Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce as Friends Say She Felt 'Trapped in Her Marriage'

Sophie Turner was seen downing shots during a lively night out shortly before reports emerged suggesting that her partying played a role in Joe Jonas' decision to file for divorce. Joe Jonas, 34, officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, 27, after four years of marriage. The divorce documents cite that their relationship is "irretrievably broken."

According to a close friend who spoke to MailOnline, Turner reportedly felt trapped in her marriage to Joe Jonas and regretted "missing out" on her youthful, carefree years after marrying him and having two children at a young age. And she appears to be going back to her old days.

Out Partying With Her Friends

The general manager of the arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham, England, posted pictures and videos on Instagram showing the "Game of Thrones" star knocking back booze while her husband was on tour in the United States.

"Just me and my new mate @sophiet out for a few bevvies – Soph stopped by my spot to test out my punch machine," Hezron Stephenson captioned his post. "Said I made her the best #mojito ever so I'll take that ❤️✔️."

However, the photos and videos were soon deleted.

Turner, dressed in a low-cut blue floral minidress, was seen raising a toast with her friends and then consuming drinks at the party venue.

It is believed that Turner was celebrating the completion of filming for her upcoming ITV show, "Joan," which took place overseas.

An unnamed friend of the actress shared with the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Turner has recently been indulging in the nightlife scene because she felt like she missed out on such experiences during her teenage years while filming "Game of Thrones."

"Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends," the source said.

The friend also claimed that Turner, who has two daughters with Jonas, believed that her personal life had "stalled" following the end of the eight-season run of the HBO series in 2019. Also, the friend noted that she is the only one in her social circle who is both married and a mother.

"Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children," the source explained.

Back to Her Partying Days

Turner, reportedly, is eager to make up for the time she feels she lost but Joe Jonas does not share the same sentiment or priorities. "He wants a more settled life, but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life," the source told the outlet.

Earlier this week, sources suggested that Turner's appetite for partying had caused strain in her marriage with DNCE frontman Joe Jonas.

"She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one insider told TMZ Tuesday, shortly after Jonas filed to dissolve their four-year marriage.

In his divorce filing in Miami, Joe Jonas, who has enlisted the services of celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer also claimed that their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose first initial is D, have predominantly lived with him.

However, he has requested "shared parental responsibility" once the divorce is completed.

The estranged couple, who described their divorce as "a united decision" in a joint statement on Wednesday, have a prenuptial agreement that they signed on April 27, 2019, according to the court documents.

Joe Jonas, who married Turner in May 2019, had been seen without his wedding ring during various stops on the Jonas Brothers' tour. However, it was noted as unusual that he started wearing it again amidst the swirling speculation about their separation.

Before their separation, Sophie Turner had openly expressed her homesickness and desire to relocate to England to be nearer to her family. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, her time in the UK while filming her show further intensified her desire to leave the United States.

"Joe would like another kid; he's a real family man. But while Sophie's been in the UK, she's also realized just how much she misses this country," the source said, adding, "It's the final nail in the coffin for them."