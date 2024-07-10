Who Is Kyle Clifford? BBC Five Live Racing Commentator's John Hunt's Wife and Two Daughters Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend With Crossbow

The victims of a deadly crossbow attack at their home have been identified as the wife and two daughters of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt. Mother Carol, 61, and daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found fatally injured at their $100,000 detached home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the three women were first tied up and then shot in what appears to have been a "targeted attack" that might have also involved several "other weapons." Hertfordshire Police are now searching for their suspected killer, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who allegedly fled the house on Ashyn Close, Bushey, before 7 pm on Tuesday evening.

Targeted Attack, Victims Identified

A massive manhunt is in underway to track Clifford, the ex-boyfriend of John's daughter Louise. Helicopters were spotted circling the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon before police raided an empty property in the vicinity.

Authorities then focused on a nearby primary school, which was placed on lockdown after the suspect's car was found.

Police have warned that Clifford may still be armed and dangerous. They have advised the public not to approach him and to call 999 immediately if he is spotted.

At a press conference today, Hertfordshire Police urged Clifford to "make contact with the police" as the suspect in the killings remains at large.

Clifford, from Enfield, north London, worked as a security guard, it has been reported. On Wednesday morning, the usually tranquil cul-de-sac was teeming with armed police and forensic officers as the triple murder investigation continued.

Louise's father, John, was working at Lingfield Park racecourse yesterday before returning home to the horrific scene.

Shocked neighbors said that Louise ran a dog grooming business called Groom and Glow from the detached house in the cul-de-sac.

Local resident William Nourallah paid tribute to the "beautiful young girl." "She was a gorgeous girl. She really was a young, hardworking girl. I met the mum once or twice because she opened the door for me. I met the father," Nourallah said.

"She was happy every time I saw her. We would have a laugh and a joke. She was a beautiful young girl. It's a waste of a life," Nourallah added.

Community Shocked

A neighbor, who lives on the "serene and quiet road" and wished to remain anonymous, described the victims as a "friendly family." "We would see them every day passing by and they would say 'good morning'," she said. "It's really sad what's happened, very shocking."

In a statement released this morning, Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said, "This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims' family, and we ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with what has happened."

"Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

"Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away.

"He may still be in possession of a weapon.

"Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us."