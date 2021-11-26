Who is Kyle Carruth? Video Shows Texas Judge's Ex-Husband Fatally Shooting Girlfriend's Ex Over Custody Dispute [GRAPHIC]

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, Jennifer Read, the wife of Chad Read, a man shot and killed by a man identified as Kyle Carruth over a domestic dispute, released video footage of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of her husband earlier this month in Lubbock, Texas.

On Nov. 5, Lubbock Police found Chad, 54, dead outside Carruth's home. Police said through the initial course of the investigation that there was a fight between Chad and Carruth over a domestic incident and shots were fired.

The video was released by attorney Matthew L. Harris, who is representing Jennifer, in conjunction with a petition seeking custody of Chad's children from his ex-wife Christina Read, who Carruth is in a relationship with. In her petition, Jennifer Read said that Christina Read has endangered the wellbeing of the children, two boys age 9 and 14, by permitting them to be in the presence of Carruth.

'You Keep Trying to Keep My Son From Me'

The video, captured on a cellphone from a vehicle parked in front of the home, starts off with Carruth telling Chad to get off his property as Read argues with his ex-wife, Christina, about not having one of his sons at the court ordered time.

Chad can be heard telling her that he was supposed to have his son at 3:15 p.m. During the argument, Christina could be heard saying the child was not at the residence and that she was going to fetch him.

Christina then tells Chad that she didn't abide by the court ordered deadline because she wanted to see their son. "I don't care if you wanted to see him or not," Chad Read responds. "I get him at 3:15 p.m. If you want to see him, you see him up until 3:15. You keep trying to keep my son from me."

'Think I'm F-cking Scared?'

Carruth then emerges from the residence armed with a rifle, repeatedly asking Chad to leave his property. The argument escalates as Chad approaches Carruth, who fires a warning shot in the ground. Chad gets more agitated and a struggle ensues with him attempting to grab the barrel of the rifle.

Chad dares Carruth to fire the weapon. "Do it," Read can be heard saying. "You better f-cking use it." Chad pushes away Carruth, who is thrown off a few feet, spins around and fires two shots at Chad, who could be heard saying, "think I'm f-cking scared?"

The camera pans to Chad who lies motionless on the porch floor as Jennifer asks someone to call 911. Before the video ends, Carruth can be heard telling Jennifer, "None of you all should be here. I asked you to leave. I did everything ... I did not want to do any of this."

Another video provided by Carruth's lawyer and taken from inside the house, shows Chad asking Carruth, "Where's my son?" before the altercation. Watch the videos below:

WARNING: The videos are graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised



Carruth is Lubbock Judge's Former Husband, Attorney Claims Self-Defense

Carruth is the ex-husband ofAnne Marie Carruth, the judge of the 72nd District Court in Lubbock and Crosby counties.

In a Nov. 8 affidavit, which was filed by Anne-Marie Carruth on Nov. 8, states she was "notified that my husband, William 'Kyle' Carruth, is under investigation for the shooting and killing of his girlfriend's children's father after he attempted to pick up his children late Friday afternoon. My knowledge of the incident is very limited at this time and it is my understanding that the police are still investigating."

As of Wednesday, Kyle had not been arrested or charged with a crime. Kyle's attorney, David Guinn, says the video "confirms the Lubbock Police's thorough work reflects this as a justified homicide."