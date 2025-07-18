Who Is Kristin Cabot? Astronomer's HR Chief Caught Cuddling Boss Andy Byron on Coldplay Kiss Cam Bragged She 'Wins the Trust of CEOs'

Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer, who was seen canoodling with her married boss on the jumbotron during Wednesday night's Coldplay concert, bragged that she wins "trust from employees at all level," including top executives like CEOs.

Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were in an awkward position and quickly tried to cover their faces after being spotted on the jumbotron canoodling at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday night. The "kiss cam" moment even made Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stop for a moment and muse that they must be "having an affair." Cabot and her CEO boss have since been in the spotlight, with their scandal breaking the internet.

Prove Her Earlier Claims

Cabot had earlier bragged about winning her "CEOs' trust" and on Wednesday proved it. Cabot, who only stepped into her role last November, and Byron—both of whom are married—didn't hesitate to publicly praise each other.

"I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants," she wrote on her LinkedIn.

"I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees' career development.

"I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy," she added in a later post.

Byron didn't hold back in praising his latest hire, highlighting her "exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management."

"She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer," he said in a press release.

No More Secrets

On Wednesday, when the camera panned toward them, Byron had his arms wrapped around Cabot's chest, while their fingers were locked together. However, they were quick to realize that they were being shown on the big screen, leading Cabot to throw her hands over her face and swiftly turn away, while Byron crouched down to avoid being seen.

Initially, Martin believed the camera had caught a touching scene. "Look at these two," he said warmly.

But their sudden response left him puzzled. "Oh, what?" Martin can be heard saying on stage, according to a TikTok video. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he said, according to additional footage taken right after.

Byron appears to be married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Cabot divorced her husband Kenneth Thornby.

Court records from Massachusetts show that Cabot and Thornby filed for divorce in 2018, with the process finalized in 2022. It is unclear whether she has remarried since then.

The ex-couple share at least one child, and Thornby was ordered to make a one-time child support payment to Cabot.