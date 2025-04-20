Tiffany Stratton: WWE Bombshell Retains Championship but Loses Tooth During Brutal Match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Tiffany Stratton made a grand entry at Allegiant Stadium with a custom Barbie-themed walk-in, but didn't have a ceremonious exit as the blonde bombshell left the ring nursing a missing tooth and a huge bump sustained on her forehead.

Stratton, 25, suffered severe injuries during a heated showdown with Charlotte Flair, where she ended up defending her WWE Women's Championship. It's still unclear when exactly Stratton sustained the gruesome injuries on her face, though they appear to have occurred around the time Flair's knee brace came into play during the brutal encounter. This was Stratton's debut match at WrestleMania, while Charlotte Flair was trying to win her 15th WWE championship.

Brutal Showdown

Flair is just one short of her father Ric Flair's record, according to WWE. The rivalry between Stratton and Flair got increasingly personal in recent weeks, reaching a boiling point during a fiery in-ring promo that many felt pushed the boundaries.

Stratton took a jab at Flair's recent divorce, instigating "The Queen" to fire back claiming that Kaiser had been "sliding into her DMs."

Flair, 39, later admitted that her comment wasn't true and said it was made in the heat of the moment. But how did Kaiser react to the comment, given that it was aired to millions across the world?

"I was in Europe actually! There's a big time difference so I woke up to like a million notifications on my phone and had to check it all out," Kaiser told the Daily Mail. "But I'm so excited for that matchup. I think the last few weeks has really shown what WrestleMania is really all about.

"The stakes are high, everybody can't wait to get in there and I know I'm not the only one who is going to be at the edge of my seat before the bell even rings."

Winning in Style

Stratton finally managed to win over Flair with her signature move, the "Prettiest Moonsault Ever," and celebrated in the ring with her championship belt despite her injuries visible for the world to see.

However, during the match, Flair and Stratton's heated trash talk could be heard by the viewers, as their verbal jabs were clear enough to be picked up by the live microphones.

Flair, last month, opened up about her recent divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade during an appearance on the talk show Sherri.

"I felt like I was failing at my job, I felt like I was failing in my personal life," Flair said on the show, reflecting on her split from Andrade, which came at a time when she was sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Although Flair failed to beat Stratton, her quest for another championship chase continues.