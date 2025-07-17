Who Is Elsie Hewitt? Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Is a Model and Food Influencer Who Dated Several Celebrities

Pete Davidson's latest flame is model and actress Elsie Hewitt, who is pregnant with his baby. The former "Saturday Night Live" star has been dating someone ""very different from anybody else he's ever dated before," Page Six reported in March. Since then the two have grown closer and the couple are now going to become parents.

A source later revealed that the comedian's new partner was a model but still a "non-celebrity" who always respects his "desire for privacy." "He's very happy," the insider shared. Hewitt's identity was initially kept under wraps but it was later revealed by the outlet that she is a food influencer who was Davidson's mystery woman.

Mystery Girlfriend is an Influencer

That same day, the pair was spotted kissing and getting cozy in the ocean in Palm Beach, Florida, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. On July 16, 2025, Hewitt announced on Instagram that she's expecting her first baby with Davidson, posting sweet photos of the couple along with an image of the sonogram.

She posted photos of Davidson gently holding her belly and a snapshot of their sonogram, with the caption, "welp now everyone knows we had sex." One heartwarming photo featured the couple holding hands during an ultrasound appointment.

So, who is Hewitt? Hewitt was born in London on March 5, 1996, her IMDb biography says. She spent her childhood in England before relocating to Los Angeles at the age of 10.

While she sometimes posts photos of trips back to the UK, her Instagram suggests she now spends much of her time in New York City.

Hewitt is an actress and model who has appeared in several film and TV productions, such as "Industry", "Teenage Badass", and a couple of episodes of "Dave".

However, her professional background appears to be primarily focused on modeling. She often posts images from fashion shoots for different brands and magazines to her 1 million Instagram followers. Hewitt also posed for Playboy in 2017.

Avid Foodie, dated Other Celebs

Besides her main Instagram account, Hewitt runs a separate page called @elsieeats, where she shares her passion for food. Boasting over 47,000 followers, the account features regular posts of her enjoying dishes like pasta, pizza, sushi, and more.

She also has a YouTube channel where she shows her culinary skills through vlogs.

However, Davidson isn't her first love. Hewitt has been romantically linked to Jason Sudeikis, Ryan Phillippe, and Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Selena Gomez.

She had a brief affair with Phillippe in 2017, which ended the same year when she filed an assault lawsuit against him.

Hewitt met Blanco in 2019 while working on his "Graduation" music video, but the two parted ways in 2020. In January 2024, she was spotted getting close with Sudeikis, though the exact timing of their split remains unknown.

In 2017, Hewitt filed a lawsuit against Phillippe, accusing him of physically attacking her while under the influence of alcohol. She alleged that he punched and kicked her, and pushed her down a staircase.

She was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, filed a police report, and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Cruel Intentions actor.

Phillippe denied the accusations, saying that he had tried to lift Hewitt "like a baby" but lost his balance and fell while holding her. However, The two settled the lawsuit in 2019.