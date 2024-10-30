Who Is Kristie Bush? Glamorous Texas Cop Suspended for Drunken Disturbance While Moonlighting as DJ at Real Estate Gala

A glamorous Texas police cop has been suspended following allegations of a drunken disturbance at a gala event. Kristie Bush was placed on leave for 30 days after the incident at a real estate awards party in San Antonio, where she had been moonlighting as a DJ. Cops were called to the University of the Incarnate Word's Rosenberg Sky Room on Mar 16.

Body camera footage obtained by KSAT shows officers speaking with Bush during the event, where one officer recounts her saying, "Let's f***ing party!" Another woman accused the officer, who was wearing a revealing dark dress, of sitting next to her son and being "extremely drunk and loud."

Too Drunk at a Party

In the video, Bush can be seen telling the officer that she was hired to perform from 10 p.m. to midnight and describes the situation as "f**king annoying." She maintains that she hasn't done anything wrong and begins to plead with the officers, asking them to let her go so she can use her vape.

"This is not worth my career," Bush says. "A'll I want to do is go hit my vape. It's not worth anything. I just want to go downstairs, go to my truck, hit my vape. Can I please go hit my vape?" asks Bush.

When told that she cannot leave to vape, Bush responds, "Why? I didn't cause a disturbance. It's not a felony."

She then expresses frustration when officers explain that they were called due to reports of a disturbance. One officer asks if she would allow someone in her position to leave and vape if they were "on the street."

Bush replies that she would and insists, "I didn't do anything wrong. I literally did nothing wrong."

Inviting Trouble

However, the event host told KSAT that Bush had got drunk while performing for the 350 guests. The outlet reported that several UIW officers saw that Bush was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes.

She reportedly told responding officers that she had consumed two drinks, later changing her statement to say it was "one wine," which she did not finish.

After being removed from the venue, Bush allegedly asked a San Antonio Police Department cadet, "What the f**k are you looking at?" according to records.

A different camera angle also captured event staff arguing with another off-duty officer, Jonathan Kavanagh, who said he was merely trying to explain what had occurred.

He was escorted out of the venue following a confrontation with the host, who asked him to remove his hand from his face. Kavanagh faced no disciplinary action and was later allowed to return to the venue under police escort to dismantle Bush's equipment.

Bush, who performs under the name DJ Kristie Rose, was initially given a 45-day suspension, but this was shortened after she met with San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

While she did not face any criminal charges, she was suspended for violating policies regarding the use of intoxicants, being discourteous to the public and fellow employees, exhibiting conduct detrimental to good order, and being deemed unfit for duty, according to official records.