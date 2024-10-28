Liam Payne: One Direction Star's Horror Fall to Death from Hotel Balcony 'Caught on Video' as Hotel Worker Is Suspended

Liam Payne's horror balcony fall was reportedly "captured on CCTV." The 31-year-old former One Direction star fell from a third-floor balcony on October 16 while vacationing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, and an Argentine broadcast journalist has claimed the incident was caught on camera.

Paula Varela claims that the footage shows Liam collapsing and falling after he "fainted" on the balcony, but said that authorities are keeping the video a secret. She also said a hotel night staffer, who reportedly developed a close bond with Liam, is under investigation to determine who may have supplied the singer with drugs resulting in his death.

Horror Video Kept Secret

Paula, who spoke on Socios del Espectaculo, a popular Argentinian TV program, claimed, "There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically, because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed," the Daily Star reported.

"It's not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files. There's a lad who's being investigated, he was working nights at the hotel. He struck up an excellent relationship with Liam," according to the outlet quoting Paula.

Paula also went on to claim that the hotel worker "disobeyed an order from the hotel management" and said: "It was not to take anything into Liam's room.

"Because of the good relationship he had with Liam, he requested a car through one of these taxi apps we all use because Liam wanted something."

Bombshell Claims

The journalist alleged that the hotel worker "did Liam a favor," which turned out to be a "massive error" as he is now "being investigated," with authorities looking into "what was transferred in that vehicle."

She added that the employee "has been suspended" and, although he was reportedly "a cherished staff member and a "good worker," he "disobeyed an order that could have proved fatal."

Following Liam's death, prosecutors released a statement suggesting that the singer may have been "in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" during a substance-induced "psychotic episode" at the time he tragically fell from his hotel room balcony.

According to the toxicology report, Liam had traces of a combination drugs in his system, including 'pink cocaine,' when he tragically fell to his death from the hotel balcony.

The former One Direction singer, 31, died unexpectedly on October 16 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.