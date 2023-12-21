Who is Kit Olver? Australian Fisherman Claims to Have Found Wing of Missing MH370, Gets Snubbed by Authorities

Kit Olver, a veteran Australian fisherman has claimed that he stumbled upon a sizable portion of the missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 off the coast of South Australia, only to be overlooked by authorities.

It may be recalled, in what is dubbed as the biggest mystery in the aviation world, MH 370 vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying on board 227 passengers and 12 crew members. Despite the extensive and costly oceanic search, no trace of the wreckage has been found.

Piece of Airliner Recovered in 2014?

Olver has now revealed that he came across what he believes to be a wing of the commercial airliner in September or October of 2014. His deep-sea trawler retrieved the substantial piece, which he described as a "bloody great wing of a big jet airliner" surpassing the size of a private plane. However, his discovery was allegedly disregarded by relevant authorities.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald , Olver said, "I've questioned myself; I've looked for a way out of this. I wish to Christ I'd never seen the thing ... but there it is. It was a jet's wing."

Speaking to the outlet, George Currie, the sole remaining member of the trawler crew who was present during the discovery, said that they exerted significant effort to retrieve the wing.

"It was incredibly heavy and awkward. It stretched out the net and ripped it. It was too big to get up on the deck. As soon as I saw it I knew what it was. It was obviously a wing, or a big part of it, from a commercial plane. It was white, and obviously not from a military jet or a little plane," he said.

Olver Knows Coordinates Where the Wing Was Discovered

Revealing that he is aware of the exact spot from where the massive wing was found, Olver said that he can provide it to the authorities.

He added that the finding occurred around 55 kilometers west of the town of Robe in South Australia. Olver referred to this location as his confidential fishing ground for trawling.

Upon returning to port, the 77-year-old claimed that he promptly notified the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA). However, he claims that authorities showed minimal interest in his revelation.

According to him, an official suggested that he had probably come across a fragment from a shipping container that had dropped off a Russian vessel in the vicinity, reported the outlet.