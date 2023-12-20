Idaho Man Admits to Killing Neighbor's Entire Family After Their Teen Son Exposed Himself to His Wife, Daughters

The Idaho man who was accused of killing four of his neighbors on Father's Day after a teen allegedly exposed himself to the man's family, has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents.

Majorjon Kaylor, 32, of Kellogg, is accused of fatally shooting four people after an 18-year-old in their household allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and young daughters.

Kaylor Facing 10 Years in Prison on Each of the Four Second-Degree Murder Charges Against Him

Prosecutors reduced four charges from first-degree to second-degree murder and dismissed a burglary count as part of the deal.

Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty. Kaylor faces 10 years to life in prison on each of the new charges, but sentencing will be determined at an upcoming hearing, according to court documents.

The massacre took place on Father's Day after growing tensions between Kaylor and the victims, who moved in next door just weeks earlier.

Kaylor 'Snapped' After Teen's Mother, Grandfather Refused to Take His Concerns Seriously



Kaylor fatally shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee; and her two sons, 18-year-old Devin and 16-year-old Aiken Smith.

Kaylor "snapped" during an argument with the neighbors after Devin "had exposed himself, was shaking his penis, and masturbating" through a ground-floor window in front of Kaylor's wife and daughters, police said in the affidavit.

According to court documents, Kaylor allegedly confronted Smith's mother, Kenna and his grandfather, Kenneth, on their back porch but an argument ensued over whether they were taking Kaylor's concerns seriously.

He allegedly killed the two outside before barging into the house, where he shot a 16-year-old boy and Smith, who police found dead on his knees in the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head.

According to Kaylor's arrest affidavit, he and his wife had also exchanged images about Gary Plauché, who served no prison time after publicly shooting and killing the man who had kidnapped and raped his son. They also shared a drawing of a man shooting another man in the head with the caption "How to catch a predator."