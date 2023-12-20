Scientists Develop New Algorithm that can Predict when You'll Die

A team of researchers in the United States and Denmark has developed a new algorithm named 'life2vec' which can predict a person's death, along with projecting how much a person will earn before taking the last breath with an accuracy rate of 78 percent.

Unlike other previous models, the new system works like a chatbot and it uses existing details to predict what comes next.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, researchers who took part in the study analyzed all sorts of information about six million real people, including income, profession, place of residence, injuries, and pregnancy history.

Even though this tool is capable of predicting the end time of a person with higher accuracy, the data collected by researchers were not published in public.

Sune Lehmann, lead researcher of the study told Daily Mail that the personal information of people who were part of the study will not be revealed due to privacy concerns.

According to the report, some of the most significant factors that will result in early death among men are having a mental health diagnosis, or being in a skilled profession.

The report further pointed out that some factors related to longer life include high income or being employed in a leadership role.

Scientists have prepared this model based on data from 2008 to 2016, and it correctly predicted who had died by 2020 more than three-quarters of the time.

"We are actively working on ways to share some of the results more openly, but this requires further research to be done in a way that can guarantee the privacy of the people in the study," said Lehman, who currently works as the professor of networks and complex systems at the Technical University of Denmark.

As researchers who took part in the study collected data from people in Denmark, Lehman admitted that these predictions may not be true for people living in other parts of the world.