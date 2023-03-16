Who is Kirk Miller? Oregon Health Teacher Asks Students to Write About Their Sexual Fantasies Using Massage Oil, Feather Boa, Flavored Syrup

An assignment asking students to write a short story about their sexual fantasy has generated a lot of backlash from the community members. The suggestive assignment was issued by teacher at Churchill High School in Eugene.

Teacher Asked Students to Name the Partners to Have Sex With

The health teacher, whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities, asked the freshmen students to describe their sexual fantasies as part of their writing assignment.

"For those students who were absent, you will wrote a short story of a paragraph two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI). You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feather, feather boa, flavored syrup etc.) to use in your story. Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex," read the instructions.

The Epoch Times reported that the teacher Kirk Miller had earlier given an assignment titled, "With Whom Would You Do It?" According to the outlet, the assignment required students to, "List on the handout the initials of a male and a female that you would do each activity with. You may use the same person for multiple activities."

Outrage on Social Media

Following the outrage, the authorities were forced to remove the assignment. Principal Missy Cole wrote an email to the parents stating that the assignment has been removed from the class syllabus and will not be a part of students' grades.

There was widespread resentment against the teacher on social media. "What the actual hell? Churchill health teacher Kirk Miller, a longtime Oregon high school football coach, gave multiple assignments to students that veered well over a line as regards to their sexual nature," tweeted a user.

"Wow. What a pervert working at #EugenePublicSchool. Kirk Miller, health teacher and football coach," wrote another.

"Teacher Kirk Miller in Oregon asked his teenage students to write a sexual fantasy story for health class. What kind of a pedophile is this teacher. That's disgusting. How can Oregon allow this? Whenever I travel south, I'm driving AROUND Oregon," read another tweet.