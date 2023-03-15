Russian Soldiers Who Told 4-Year-Old Girl About 'Making Her a Woman' Before Sexual Assault Are Dead

Two Russian soldiers accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old Ukrainian girl gang-raping her mother are reportedly dead. The disturbing revelation was made in the Ukrainian prosecution files which revealed that two soldiers also raped a pregnant Ukrainian woman.

Soldier's Assaulted Victim in Front of Her Father

According to Reuters, which accessed the files, the two soldiers who were part of Russia's 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, were in were in inebriated condition when they broke into the home of the victim in Brovary district near the capital Kyiv in March 2022.

"They singled out the women beforehand, coordinated their actions and their roles," the prosecutors said. Revealing the incident which took place on March 13, the report said that the soldiers "in a state of alcoholic intoxication, broke into the yard of the house where a young family lived."

The soldiers beat up the father with a metal pot before forcing him to kneel as they went on to gang rape his wife and sexually assault his four-year-old daughter. One of the soldiers told the four-year-old girl he "will make her a woman" before she was abused, the documents said.

It was reported that the soldiers, aged 32 and 28, were both snipers. While the 32-year-old soldier died the younger soldier, identified as Yevgeniy Chernoknizhniy, returned to Russia. Chernoknizhniy's brother told Reuters that his brother was dead. "He died. There's no way you can get hold of him. That's all that I can say," the man told in a telephone call.

Soldiers Raped Pregnant Woman

The Daily Mail reported that the duo later broke into the house of an elderly couple next door where they physically assaulted them. The prosecutors also claimed that the drunk soldiers raped a 41-year-old pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.

At another location where several families lived, the soldiers forced everyone into the kitchen and gang raped a 15-year-old girl and her mother, the files reported.

The outlet reported that the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said that it is investigating more than 71,000 reports of war crimes.

It may be recalled that in a tweet Ukraine's Ministry of Defence shared pictures and videos of naked women with their hands tied back burnt to death on the highway 20 km outside of Kyiv.