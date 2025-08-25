Who Killed Reggie Carroll? Baltimore Comedian Shot Dead Aged 52 in Mississippi as Cops Arrest Suspect

Comedian Reggie Carroll of Baltimore, known for his stand-up performances across the country, was shot dead in Mississippi last week, authorities confirmed. Carroll, 52, was shot dead in Southaven, Mississippi, Wednesday, the Southaven Police Department said.

Police responded to Burton Lane after receiving reports of a shooting and found "one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds." Officers tried "life-saving" measures, but the victim — later identified as Carroll — succumbed to his injuries. "One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding," police added in a statement.

Killed in Cold Blood

The investigation into the shooting is still underway, and authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the suspected gunman. Carroll, widely known as "The Knockout King of Comedy" — a title from a stand-up special he produced and hosted — gained a dedicated fan following through his live performances.

He also appeared on television multiple times, including on the variety show Showtime at the Apollo and the sitcom The Parkers, according to his IMDb page.

Police are also yet to reveal a motive behind the murder.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes started pouring in from all corners from the moment Carroll's death was made public. Oscar-winning comedian Mo'Nique, 57, paid tribute to Carroll on Instagram, referring to him as her "brother in comedy," according to Deadline.

"This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together," she wrote.

"That's what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing."

Jonathan Carroll, the comedian's brother, thanked friends and family while sharing news of the heartbreaking loss.

"To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!!" he wrote in a Facebook post, signing off as the "Carroll brothers."