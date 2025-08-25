Mingus Reedus: 'Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus' Son Makes Disturbing Threat after Being Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Mingus Reedus, the son of actor Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, posed a shocking question just a day after his arrest for allegedly attacking his girlfriend. The New York Post reported that Mingus, 25, asked them as he walked out in New York: "Do you want to see me kill myself?"

The shocking words came just a day after the Norman and Helena's son was arrested for allegedly attacking a 33-year-old woman. The nepo baby hit a woman on the leg, choked her, and threw her to the ground, the New York Post reported. TMZ later revealed that the woman is now seeking a court-issued protective order against Mingus.

Disturbing Threat

According to a complaint reviewed by the outlet, the woman told police that Mingus used "both of his hands to apply pressure to her neck by forcefully squeezing it." Prosecutors said that he also punched her right leg with a closed fist before shoving her to the ground with both hands, leaving her with bruises, redness, and "substantial" pain.

According to police, it was Mingus who dialed 911 around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, claiming that a woman inside an apartment on West 16th Street was taking pills and threatening to end her life.

When officers arrived, the woman accused Mingus of assault.

He was subsequently arrested, while the woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors confirmed she was in stable condition.

Photos obtained by the outlet showed the model being escorted out of the building by police and placed into a patrol car. A few hours later, he was seen leaving the 10th precinct smiling before officers led him into another police vehicle.

When a reporter asked why Mingus had called the police, he responded, "I didn't."

Pressed further to "explain what really happened," he reportedly chuckled and replied, "No."

According to the New York Post, Mingus described the incident as "a misunderstanding" before officers closed the car door on him.

A woman who identified herself as his girlfriend also referred to the episode as a "misunderstanding." It remains unclear whether the woman claiming to be his girlfriend was the same one he is accused of assaulting.

Multiple Charges Slapped

Mingus is facing a total of five charges. He has been accused of third-degree assault with intent to cause injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, reckless third-degree assault, and aggravated harassment in the second degree, according to Entertainment Weekly. He entered a not guilty plea to all counts on Saturday.

This isn't the first time Norman and Helena's son has faced legal trouble.

Back in March 2022, he took a plea deal following allegations that he punched a woman at the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy in 2021. As part of that case, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to complete five private counseling sessions after striking a woman in the face

He was initially charged with misdemeanor assault, but his lawyer, Isabelle Kirschner, told the Daily Mail that she worked out a deal with the District Attorney to have it reduced to disorderly conduct, which in New York City is considered only a violation.

Mingus made a career in modeling, following in his mother's footsteps. He appeared on the cover of Vogue Hommes Paris for the fall-winter 2021-2022 issue alongside Parker Van Noord.

Norman and Helena started their relationship in 1998 and welcomed Mingus the next year. The pair split in 2003, after which The Walking Dead star began dating Diane Kruger. Norman and Diane had a daughter in 2018, while Mingus remains Helena's only child.