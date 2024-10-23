Who Is Kiera Mayer? Arkansas University Student Breaks the Internet with Her Stunning Looks at Georgia-Texas Game

A glamorous college football has gone viral over the weekend after being spotted in the stands during Georgia's victory over Texas. The blonde fan, identified as Kiera Mayer, a University of Arkansas student and Texas native, was picked out by television cameras at the end of the third quarter in Austin on Saturday night.

In a post that garnered 43,000 likes on X, Barstool Sports shared a photo of Mayer from the broadcast, captioning it: "We're all rooting for Texas tonight." Unfortunately for Mayer and Texas supporters, they suffered a heavy loss to Georgia, losing 30-15 that evening. However, that didn't stop spectators from drooling over the gorgeous looking Mayer.

Stealing the Show

The home crowd also stirred controversy during the loss by throwing bottles onto the field in protest of a disputed holding call. Fans were furious when an interception for the then-top-ranked Longhorns against the now-No. 2 Bulldogs was initially negated by a pass-interference penalty.

In response, Texas supporters hurled hundreds of bottles onto the field to express their frustration, prompting head coach Steve Sarkisian to walk over and urge them to stop.

Remarkably, their intense protests seemed to have an effect, as the decision was later reversed. However, Texas was fined $250,000 by the SEC for the incident.

Disturbing footage from the game showed one spectator being hurriedly removed from the crowd amid a medical emergency as bottles were thrown from all sides.

McConaughey Slams Fans

Texas superfan and acting icon Matthew McConaughey has slammed the football team's fans for their behavior on Saturday night.

"Longhorn nation and specifically our (Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium) student section, M.O.C. McConaughey coming at you here. First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo," his social-media statement started.

"Let's continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn't get the W, you created a measurable home field advantage. But let's get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move."

"Yeah, that call was BS, but we're better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class. So, going forward let's clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that.'

"Next up, November 9th, when the Gators come to town, let's make sure they feel the heat, can't hear the play calls, and burn their timeouts - but remember nothing hits OUR field except that Texas fight. Til then, root hard and Hook em. McConaughey.''

The Georgia-Texas game attracted the biggest television viewership of any college football match last weekend, with 12.9 million viewers tuning in.