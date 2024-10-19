Liam Payne Checked into Rehab Weeks Before His Death to Get His Life Back on Track but Left Just Two Days Later Without Attending Classes

Liam Payne entered a rehab facility a few weeks ago in an effort to regain control of his life, but left after just two days. The One Direction singer, who died in Argentina on Wednesday, had enrolled at The Priory, a mental health and addiction treatment facility in South West London, in July.

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old committed to a 28-day Addiction Therapy Program in hopes of overcoming his demons for the sake of his 7-year-old son, Bear, and his family. However, the facility became overwhelming for Payne, and he left after just 48 hours. Payne "hardly left his room" and "did not attend any of the classes."

Fighting His Demons

A source who spoke to The Sun said, "Family and management did everything they could. Liam was loved, adored and incredibly talented. But he just couldn't beat his demons. It got so bad that last year management begged him not to drive, it was dangerous. Loved ones hid his keys but he just bought another car.

"There is some solace in his loved ones knowing he was aware how much everyone was rooting for him. He confronted his issues head-on, hoping to get back on track."

The singer was pronounced dead at the scene after falling 45 feet from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Tributes have poured in from millions of friends and fans, including Cheryl Cole, the mother of his child.

Cheryl, a former member of Girls Aloud, was in a two-year relationship with Payne, and they welcomed their son, Bear Grey, on March 22, 2017.

The grieving mother shared her heartbreak on Instagram, expressing her struggle to "navigate this earth shattering event."

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time," she said in a statement.

"I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son.

"A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

Disturbing Final Moments

Before his unexpected death around 5 p.m. (ART), the pop star had been attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's concert in Argentina. A heartbreaking video shows Payne happily singing and dancing at the event alongside his current partner, Kate Cassidy.

After the show, much to fans' delight, he shared a photo with Niall on Snapchat, captioning it: 'Reunited.'

Kate also broke her silence on Thursday after Payne's death. In an emotional message to her followers, the 25-year-old said, "I have been at a complete loss," and "nothing feels real."

She went on to say that she will love her "angel" for the rest of her life, adding in the tribute "444," which is regarded as an angelic number in numerology. Cassidy left just two days before Payne fell to his death from the hotel's balcony.

"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss," she posted on her Instagram Story Friday. "Nothing about the past few days have felt real."

"I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private," she continued. "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Payne and Cassidy, who had been staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, were in a relationship for two years. Cassidy revealed online that their time in Buenos Aires was extended beyond what they had initially planned, with a short trip turning into a two-week stay.

Cassidy explained that she left Payne in Argentina after buying a new travel pillow, as the late singer had been using her previous one.

The couple first made headlines in 2022 when they were seen together at a Halloween party in London, dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

They were later be spotted on romantic dates and at various red-carpet events, including the 2023 premiere of former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary.

Cassidy shared that she first met Payne at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina, where she was working as a waitress.

Payne was formerly engaged to model Maya Henry from 2020 to 2021 and has a 7-year-old son named Bear with British singer Cheryl Cole.