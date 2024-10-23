AC Milan vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Online in US, UK and India

AC Milan welcomes Club Brugge to San Siro for Matchday 3 of the Champions League, looking to claim their first European win of the season. For the Rossoneri, this match is crucial, while for the Belgian side, it's a chance to pull off a historic upset.

The Rossoneri secured a 1–0 victory against Udinese in Serie A over the weekend, even though they played with 10 men for much of the match. Samuel Chukwueze's first-half goal was sufficient to elevate Milan to fourth place in the Serie A standings, with 14 points from eight matches under new manager Paulo Fonseca. Let's explore all the details surrounding the upcoming match.

Big Chance for AC Milan

Milan is just five points behind first-place Napoli, but the situation in the Champions League group stage is quite different. Fonseca's squad lost their opening Champions League match against Liverpool, conceding three goals without scoring any after Christian Pulisic's opening goal.

Next, Milan traveled to the BayArena to face reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. The Italian side was somewhat unfortunate not to clinch any points, suffering a 1–0 defeat to Xabi Alonso's team. Currently, Milan sits in 32nd place in the Champions League standings with zero points after two matches.

To maximize their chances of success in a match they are expected to win, Fonseca is likely to reintroduce players like Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leão into his 4-2-3-1 formation.

On the other hand, Club Brugge faced a tough loss against Borussia Dortmund in their opening Champions League match but bounced back with a gritty 1-0 win away at Austrian champions Sturm Graz in their most recent outing.

However, their disappointing start to the domestic season—securing only five victories in their first 11 Jupiler Pro League games—will likely have affected their confidence as they head to Italy.

When and Where

The AC Milan vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Tuesday. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 PM ET and 10:15 PM IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The AC Milan vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The AC Milan vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The AC Milan vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The AC Milan vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.