Who is Kendo Kinsey? Black NYPD Cop Shoves, Punches Woman to Ground During Her Boyfriend's Arrest; Faces Ire of Social Media

A black NYPD cop was caught on camera shoving and punching a young woman to ground during the arrest of her boyfriend, an attempted-murder suspect, on a Harlem Street. The victim, Tamani Crum, was hospitalized following the injuries from the knockout punch.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old was charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Crum Was Confronting the Cops

The incident occurred during the arrest of 22-year-old Elvin James, who was being arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Tuesday. The video footage shows Crum approaching the cops from the 32nd Precinct as they go on to hand cuff James.

Crum is seen talking to her boyfriend briefly before she appears to be struggling with an officer. Second later she is pushed away from the crowd. The cop, identified as Kendo Kinsey, is seen punching Crum to the ground.

The woman falls flat on the concrete sidewalk. Despite the protests, Kinsey and another cop lift Crum from the sidewalk and hand cuff her before taking her away.

The NY Post reported that in a statement issued later, the NYPD said that "while police were effecting the arrest multiple individuals on scene interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers. One officer sustained a minor injury to the head."

The NYPD also added that James was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance. He was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime in the second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting at a group of people on West 163rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, reported the outlet.

Outrage Against the NYPD Cop

Soon after the video emerged on social media, the internet users demanded the removal of Kinsey following his brutal punch. Condemning Kinsey's behavior the New York City chapter of the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network claimed that at least six complaints, two of which have been substantiated, has been filed against the erring cop in the last 11 years as the records, now public under a landmark 2020 law.

"NY officer Kendo Kinsey needs to be fired. He assaulted a woman , on camera. Fire him," tweeted a user.

"#KendoKinsey. 32nd Precinct, Badge #12092. Why is still #police officer Kendo Kinsey in the NYPD?" questioned another.

"#NYPD officer #KendoKinsey (a Black officer) in Manhattan, NYC, attacked a small, slim Black woman. Will Eric Adams fire Kendo? Democrat & republican politicians in the United States of #America protect criminal #police officers," a tweet read.