Biden Spent 40% of Of His 'Days In Office' On Vacation; His Weekend Jaunts; Vacations Spanned 234 Days Out of His 589 Days In Office

US President Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his days in office on vacations. His weekend jaunts and vacations spanned 234 days â€” with seven in 10 of them spent at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware â€” out of 589 days in office, according to a report.

The 19-month tally of Biden trips was assembled by the Republican National Committee and is consistent with independent journalistic counts. It includes days that Biden spent at his Delaware residence as well as days at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, and trips to Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Kiawah Island, South Carolina, according to New York Post.

Biden's Weekend Jaunts; Vacations Spanned 234 Days

Defending Biden over the matter, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pointed out that the presidency is a nonstop job that can be done from anywhere in the world. Biden has taken fewer vacation days than the modern norm, according to Bates.

Presidency Is A Nonstop Job That Can Be Done From Anywhere

Underlining that being somewhere other than the White House is not the same thing as being on vacation, Bates claimed that President Biden is constantly focused on the numbers that are most important to the American people.

"Lowering costs for families â€” like prescription drugs and energy â€” reducing the deficit to fight inflation, creating the most jobs of any year in American history and bringing manufacturing jobs back from overseas, growing the membership of NATO, and passing the most significant gun reform law in almost 30 years" have been his priorities, according to Bates.

Biden Refuses To Release Visitor Logs

Concerns have also been raised by transparency advocates over inaccessible visitor logs. Biden refuses to release visitor logs for locations other than the White House, claiming that it makes a mockery of his administration's self-praise for releasing partial West Wing visitor logs.

