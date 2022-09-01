After more than four years of dating, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camilla Morrone have split up, reports various media sources. The pair was most recently seen at a beach in Malibu, California, participating in the Fourth of July celebrations. Sources indicate that while the Wolf of Wall Street star hung out with friends on the deck, Camilla Morrone was wearing an all-white outfit as she walked her two dogs along the beach.

First public appearance of couple

Leonardo Di Caprio and Camila Morrone chose the 2020 Oscar ceremony to make their first public appearance as a pair. Camila and Leo arrived separately and did not walk the red carpet together. However, they sat next to each other in the front row, ignoring undue attention and criticism about being in love.

Relationship under wraps

Leonardo Di Caprio and Camila managed to keep their relationship under wraps till they attended the Coachella together in April 2018. With plenty of PDA, stories and photos floated around in the media. Photos showed the actress grasping Leo's neck and resting her head on his lap. In November that year, the media was abuzz with the news of Leo and Camila being in a relationship.

Reports further indicated that they both went along well, were comfortable with one another's family, and enjoyed spending time together.

Let the people Speculate

Speculations about the future of Leonardo Di Caprio and Camila's relationship firmed up when the 'Don't Look Up' actor was seen leaving Camila's Los Angeles home in December 2017. In the same month, the pair was seen holidaying in Colorado.

Camila, 25, was sensitive to criticism of the age difference between her and Leo, 47, and responded strongly. She told the press (Los Angeles Times) in December 2019 that 'Relationships with significant age differences can be seen both in Hollywood and the world outside.'

However, she believed that age should not be a factor in dating someone.

Life goes on

As for what their now-separate futures hold, Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in Martin Scorcese's new film- based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon. The actress from Never Going Back recently finished filming Marmalade and appeared in the Willem Dafoe-starring adaptation of Gonzo Girl. Camila is also scheduled to play in a television adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six.