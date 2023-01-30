Who is Katy Louise Saunders? Song Joong Ki Announces Marriage to British Actress

Korean actor Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to British actress Katy Louise Saunders on Monday, January 30. The actor shared the good news with his fans through the official fan cafe. He wrote a heartfelt letter about his wife. He described her as an "amazing" person with a kind heart who lived her life passionately.

The actor began his letter by greeting his fans and writing about his promise. The commitment makes him more valuable and happy, according to the actor. He decided to live his life with the British actress, who has been supporting him and spending valuable time with him.

The actor then announced his wife's pregnancy and said a new life joined them in their journey together. So, they would register their marriage to begin their life as a married couple.

Here is everything to know about British actress Katy Louise Saunders -- wife of Song Joong Ki.

Katy Louise Saunders, 38, is a British actress who appeared in several film and television projects. She has appeared in several Italian films and Hollywood projects. The actress is currently living in Italy. The Borgia (2006), Third Person (2013), and The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) are some of her projects, according to IMDp.

Here is the Letter by Song Joong Ki