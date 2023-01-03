Nicki Minaj Getting Ready to Welcome Second Baby with Husband Kenneth Petty: Sources

Nicki Minaj is pregnant again and is getting ready to welcome her second baby with her husband, Kenneth Petty, a source said. A person close to the rap star shared the pregnancy news with a media outlet on Monday, January 1. The insider said they are desperately waiting to welcome the new baby.

The Trinidadian hip-hop superstar and her husband are "over the moon" with their expanded family, a close friend of the singer told Media Take Out. The media outlet stated that the insider confirmed the pregnancy news to them.

The pregnancy news came out at a time when the rap star took her absence from her social media. Minaj uploaded her last post on Instagram almost two months back, on November 14, 2022. In the post, she thanked her fans after receiving the Best Hip-Hop Artist and the Best Song award for the song Super Freaky Girl at the MTV EMA 2022.

Minaj did not post anything even when she turned 40, and many of her followers were curious about her absence. The comments ranged from, "Are u alive because we have not seen you in ages and we are panicking" to "Ms. Nicki been quiet for too long lately wya ?"

About her absence from social media, the insider said the Queen of Rap is taking a "mental health" break from the "toxic nature" of social media and spending more time with her family.

The rap star is the mother to Papa Bear, who turned two in September. She threw a birthday bash for her son and shared cute moments from the celebration with her Instagram followers.

"On 9/30/22, you turned 2. #PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning in life. God covers you. Always," she wrote.