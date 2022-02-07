Horrifying Video Footage Shows Gang of Thugs Assaulting Man in Harlem Who is Then Run Over by Passing Car [GRAPHIC]

A shocking video has emerged that shows a gang of thugs brutally assaulting a man and then left unconscious at a Harlem intersection after which he is run over by a passing car, authorities. The disturbing video clip shows three men stomping the unidentified victim as he lays motionless at 116th Street and First Avenue.

When they were finished beating him, the attackers casually walked away, leaving their victim lying on a crosswalk. The incident happened last week but the video emerged only on Sunday. Police is now looking for at the thugs who assaulted the man and left him unconscious on the street

Brutal Attack

The horrifying incident unfolded on February 2 about 8.30pm when at least three people were seen stomping a 31-year-old unidentified man as he laid motionless on the ground. The video shows three men first attacking the and beating the victim.

"The two individuals then chased the victim into the street and began to punch and kick the victim about the body, causing him to lose consciousness," police said. They then casually walked away, leaving their victim lying on a crosswalk.

As the camera continued to record, an approaching automobile can be seen blaring its horn before crashing into the victim with a horrible bang. "A vehicle, not involved in this incident, then made contact with the victim as he laid on the pavement, causing serious head injuries," police said. "EMS responded and transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition."

However, the man miraculously survived. EMS responded and transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Suspects on the Lam

The two suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police are now searching for two individuals in connection with the incident. Police did not address the third attacker who is seen in the video but said the suspects fled the scene and are still being sought.

The attacked happened as the city of New York continues to struggle with growing crime rates. When compared to the same period in January 2021, it had a 38.5 percent spike in overall crime last month.

Incidents of robbery jumped 33.1 percent, grand larceny increased by 58.1 percent, and gunshots was up 31.6 percent year over year. Homicides decreased by 15.2% year over year.

Intterestingly, this incident happened just blocks away from where a 19-year-old woman was shot dead during a robbery while working at a Harlem Burger King last month.

An armed robber entered the Burger King at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem around early January 9 and pistol-whipped a male customer before assaulting a female manager in the face. Kristal Bayron-Nieves was working as a cashier at the time.