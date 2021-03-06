Who is Kandice Barber? Teacher Jailed for Sex with Student; Had Teenage Toyboy 10 Yrs Younger to Her

A married sex-obsessed school teacher in the UK has been jailed for six years for having wild sex encounters sex a 15-year-old student. Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, was found guilty of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, including sending a video to the lad showing her performing a solo act surrounded by sex toys.

Investigations following the allegations also revealed that she had previously dated a teenage toyboy 10 years her junior and after they split she went on to romp with two other staff members, who both worked at a leisure center. However, Barber a mother of three was found not guilty of two further counts of the same offence at a trial in January.

Typical Sex Addict

Barber was jailed for six years and two months on Friday after romping with the 15-year-old in a field after school. She was busted in March 2020, four months after the principal at Princes Risborough School saw an explicit photo of her being shared at the secondary school about 40 miles northwest of London.

Investigations reveal that the disgraced teacher befriended the teen on messaging app Snapchat and soon started exchanging messages with the boy which became sexual within a week. Within days, Barber sent the victim pictures "including a topless image" and a live video of a sexual act. Later she took him to some hay bales and kissed him on the neck, whispering "Do you want to have sex?" And then the two had sex in the field

Barber would also send the boy lewd text messages during the time she taught him in class. "You cannot make me blush when I am teaching now, poker face," one message read. A classmate of the teen said he also saw a message from Barber that read: "Do you prefer boobs or bum?"

"All of these acts are tantamount to you grooming him and pulling him in, and with significant planning on your part," the judge, sentencing Barber at Aylesbury Crown Court said.

Complicated Marital Relationship

However, that's not where Barber's addiction for sex ends. Although Barber's husband, had backed his wife in court, telling jurors their marriage was as "strong" as ever, some interesting revelations were made on Friday. As the tough sentence was being handed out, it emerged that Barber dumped the dad of her children Carl Greeves when he refused to partner swap.

According to The Sun, a close friend of Barber told the outlet that after Carl refused to swap partners, Barber became distant from him, before dumping him for their gardener. "It's no secret Kandice had a massive sex drive and Carl had no problem keeping up with that," the friend told the outlet.

Friends say Barber always sought men's attention and would wear tight-fitting dresses and ask partners to guess if she was wearing underwear, the outlet reported. "She always loved talking about sex and having suggestive conversations. Sex dominated her life."

Anything for Sex

Barber has been a sex addict since a young age. According to The Sun, Barber also had sex with an 18-year-old when she was 29 and already a mother of three. She had met the boy, a footballer, at a different job. They split for a short period she went on to romp with another two staff, who both worked at a leisure center. But she then started the affair with her footballer once again.

On Friday, Barber was also handed a 16-month sentence for causing a child under 16 to watch sexual activity by a person in breach of trust and a further 10-month sentence for sexual communication, to be served concurrently with her main sentence. As part of her sentence, Barber will be required to notify police of her address for the rest of her life and is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.