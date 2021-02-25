Hunter Biden Was Having Affair with Brother Beau's Widow Hallie While He Was Sexting Her Sister?

Hunter Biden reportedly had an affair with his brother Beau's widow, Hallie, while he exchanged raunchy texts and attended wild parties with her married sister. According to a Daily Mailreport, the pair's relationship was revealed in files and emails recovered from Hunter's laptop. A series of texts messages retrieved from his laptop reveal that he exchanged erotic messages with her now-separated sister Elizabeth Secundy.

Hunter's complicated relationship with Hallie Olivere's sister is the latest in the series of revelations that once again brings the spotlight on his controversial personal and professional life. Contents from Hunter first laptop got leaked and became fodder for public gossip after he abandoned it last year in a Delaware computer repair shop. Although Hunter, 51, and father of five, has promised to reveal details of his personal life and struggles with alcohol and drugs in his upcoming memoir 'Beautiful Things', it's still not clear if this controversial episode of his life finds a place in the book.

Shocking Revelations

The new set of emails and documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Hunter, who split with his first wife Kathleen in 2015, started an affair with his sister-in-law Hallie in 2016, the same year Beau died of brain cancer. He and Hallie became a couple in 2016, according to an interview Hunter gave to the New Yorker a couple of years ago.

At the same time Hunter also was exchanging erotic messages with Secundy, 49, who recently got separated from her husband of 15 years. According to the outlet, the texts messages retrieved from the laptop reveal that Secundy referred to Hunter as 'prince' and told him that she loved him in a series of raunchy text message from 2016. The two were reportedly living in also.

Hunter's father President Joe Biden knew about the Hunter's affair with Hallie and even acknowledged it publicly in 2017 by issuing a statement wherein he gave his blessing to the pair. However, it's not known if he knew about Hunter and Secundy.

Scandalous Relationship with Married Sister

Although the family knew about the Hunter and Hallie's affair, the new leaked emails and text messages reveal that the romantic relationship was far more complicated and scandalous. One of the text messaged retrieved from the laptop's hard drives reveal a sexual conversation between Hunter and Secundy from September 2016 while he was also dating Hallie.

According to the Daily Mail, Hunter offered to teach Secundy "how to masturbate" and referenced buying her "panties".

Secundy also referred to Hunter as her "prince" and told him she loved him in the texts. So much so that Hunter even rented a house and moved in with Secundy in July 2016. The relationship continued at least till 2018. But that was not where Hunter stopped.

Dark Past

Hunter's personal life has already been fodder of public gossip since he split from his first wife Kathleen. Dating his sister-in-law is just one of them. He also courted controversy after it was revealed that he also father a child with a stripper from Washington D.C. Hunter had initially denied paternity.

He later raised quite a few eyebrows after marrying his present wife Melissa, less than a week after meeting her. His scandalous relationship with Secundy is the latest in the series of revelations that has left even his father embarrassed at times.

Hunter came under media scrutiny in November 2020 after a series of allegations were made against him following the laptop leak. Photos recovered from the device showed him posing with a crack pipe in his mouth and partying with prostitutes.

Besides, emails and documents retrieved from the hard drive also revealed his controversial business dealings with Chinese oil giant CEFC, leading to a federal tax fraud investigation and a probe by the Senate Intelligence Committee into undue political influence by the Chinese.