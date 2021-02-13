A Louisiana school teacher has been arrested and charged for having sex with a 15-year-old student, while her husband would watch their encounters, according to police. Kimberly Wellman-Rich, 34, from Lafayette, Louisiana, has been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Her husband, Jeffery Rich, 36, was also arrested on allegations of supplying the teen with marijuana and alcohol after the sexual encounters. Police have not yet disclosed the name of the school. The legal age of consent in Louisiana is 17.

All in the Family

On January 22, an anonymous tipster informed police that Wellman-Rich was hosting a juvenile foreign exchange student in her home and having sex with him. Following that, detectives at Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office started interviewing witnesses and gathered evidence which led them to believe that Wellman-Rich's husband 'had first-hand knowledge' of the alleged abuse.

According to police, Wellman-Rich would regularly have sex with the student, while her husband would enjoy watching the two engaged in the act. Later, once the sexual encounters would be over he would enjoy marijuana and alcohol with the student.

The legal age of consent in Louisiana is 17 while drinking is 21, which makes the couple guilty. Jeffery Paul Rich was arrested and booked on charges of accessory after the fact to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. However, the couple are both out on bail although investigations are yet not over.

Setting Wrong Example

LPSS administrators and Pan Atlantic, the company in charge of placing foreign-exchange students with host families in the United States after learning about the incident, immediately removed the boy from the Rich home, according to police.

Wellman-Rich works for the Lafayette Parish School System, which comprises nine separate districts that run 16 schools ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade. However, police have not specified which school Wellman-Rich is employed with as a teacher.

The school system released a statement to KATC-TV, saying: 'The Lafayette Parish School System is aware of the allegations of inappropriate conduct by one of our employees. We are aware of the allegations and have been providing information to the local and regulatory authorities."