In a brazen attack that has rocked Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot outside a government building in Handlova on Wednesday, May 15. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as three to four shots were fired while the Prime Minister was engaging with citizens outside the House of Culture building. The alleged assailant, identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, reportedly aimed at Fico, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, and limb. The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident as an "assassination attempt," sparking widespread shock and condemnation.

But who is Juraj Cintula? The 71-year-old has a background that belies the violent act he allegedly committed. Cintula is known within literary circles as a published poet and co-founder of a literary club established in 2005, where he remained active until 2016. However, his association with such creative endeavors contrasts sharply with the brutality of the attack on Prime Minister Fico.

Reports indicate that Cintula used a legally registered short-barreled weapon in the assault, raising questions about his motives and intentions. While investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Slovakia remains gripped by the shock and uncertainty of political violence.

In the aftermath of the attack, Prime Minister Fico's condition who was airlifted to hospital after "life-threatening," injuries due to gun shots, is said to be out of from critical situation after surgery. The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from leaders around the world, who have condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with Slovakia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, condemned the attack as a "monstrous crime" and wished Fico a "speedy and full recovery". His sentiments echo those of leaders globally, who have united in their condemnation of the assault on democracy and political stability.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this shocking event, the focus remains on the recovery of Prime Minister Fico and the pursuit of justice for the perpetrator. The identity and motives of Juraj Cintula continue to be scrutinized as Slovakia confronts the harsh reality of political discord and violence.