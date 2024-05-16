Shocking Assassination Attempt! Check the Moment when Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was Shot Multiple Times during a Political Gathering

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a prominent populist leader, was severely wounded in a shocking assassination attempt on Wednesday. The incident occurred after a political gathering, shaking Slovakia and resonating throughout Europe.

The 59-year-old pro-Russian leader was targeted with multiple gunshots, leaving him fighting for his life with wounds to the stomach. The attack took place outside a cultural center in Handlova, about 140 kilometers northeast of the capital, during a meeting with supporters.

A suspect is now in custody, confirmed by the country's president in a televised address. Fico was swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but it has sent ripples of concern across the nation and its European allies.

Slovakia, a member of NATO and the European Union, has been largely peaceful in its political landscape, making such violence particularly alarming. Leaders from around the world, including Presidents Putin and Biden, have expressed shock and condemnation.

The assailant, reportedly a 71-year-old man, has left the nation bewildered. According to Slovak news outlets, the assailant was identified as a former shopping mall security guard, known as an author of three poetry collections, and a member of the Slovak Society of Writers. His son confirmed to Atkuality.sk that his father possessed a valid gun license. sources have revealed little about the perpetrator's motives.

After being shot, 59-year-old Fico was swiftly taken to a hospital in the central Slovak town of Handlova, where he was conducting a government meeting. Due to the severity of his condition, he was subsequently airlifted to the regional capital of Banska Bystrica for immediate medical attention. His critical state precluded transportation to Bratislava.

Robert Fico's return to power last year marked a controversial shift towards a pro-Russian, anti-American stance, worrying many within the European Union about Slovakia's trajectory.

The shooting has sparked renewed debate over political tensions within Slovakia. Fico's close allies have denounced what they perceive as a toxic political climate fostered by opposition and the media.

As Slovakia grapples with this crisis, politicians and citizens alike are urged to avoid actions that could escalate tensions further. Fico's political career has been marked by shifts in ideology and responses to public sentiment, further complicating the aftermath of this traumatic event.

Amidst the chaos, Slovakia awaits the return of its president-elect, Peter Pellegrini, who has cut short his foreign trip to address the nation's turmoil.