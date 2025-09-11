Charlie Kirk Shot in the Neck at Conservative Students' Utah Rally as Part of His American Comeback Tour as Police Arrest Suspect

Charlie Kirk was shot on stage on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. Harrowing video of the incident shared on social media shows the moment a gunshot rang out, with the 31-year-old conservative firebrand's head jerking backward in a sudden, violent motion.

A video from the scene shows Kirk suddenly lurching backward and reaching for his neck as the gunfire erupted, though the extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed. Kirk had been hosting a Q&A session under a pop-up tent on campus when chaos broke out, with thousands of attendees scrambling in fear, according to numerous social media posts.

Near-Fatal Attack

A suspect has been arrested since the attack, according to an alert sent to students. "A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody," an alert from UVU said, according to the Deseret News.

Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity, but video from the scene showed officers taking an older man into custody.

President Donald Trump was among the first to react following reports that Kirk had been seriously wounded. He wrote on Truth Social, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Kirk, 31, was speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire. He is married and has two children.

Turning Point USA, the conservative organization he co-founded, told the Daily Caller: "This is an ongoing situation. We are in the process of confirming reports that Charlie Kirk was shot. He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time."

Just minutes before news of the shooting spread, Kirk had shared a post on X. "WE. ARE. SO. BACK," Kirk wrote at 2.23pm EST.

"Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour."

The event marked the start of his "Great American Comeback Tour," though controversy had surrounded it, with 7,000 people signing a petition to block him from appearing on campus.

Nation Prays

After the shooting, a wave of public figures called for prayers. Vice President JD Vance wrote: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father." Utah senator Mike Lee added: "I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens posted: "Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk. Please." Conservative pundit Michael Knowles echoed her plea, writing: "Pray for Charlie Kirk."

Even Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable. "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," he said.

Images from the scene captured the panic as the crowd scattered after a single shot rang out.